Knicks Discussed Quentin Grimes in Multiple Trade Discussions: Report

In just a blink of an eye, Quentin Grimes has turned from a keeper to a mere placeholder for the New York Knicks.

In search of roster upgrades, the Knicks have been offering the 23-year-old former first-round pick left and right, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

“Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, who was previously discussed in Donovan Mitchell trade talks, came up again in separate discussions for Clarkson and Olynyk with the Jazz, league sources told HoopsHype.

Grimes has also come up in multiple trade discussions with the Atlanta Hawks for guard Dejounte Murray and a separate smaller discussion involving AJ Griffin, league sources told HoopsHype. The Hawks are intrigued by Grimes as a potential 3-and-D fit next to Trae Young, sources said,” Scotto wrote on January 31.

Like Grimes, Griffin has also fallen out of favor in Atlanta. But the 20-year-old Griffin is younger and bigger than Grimes.

The 6-foot-6 Griffin, who owns a 7-foot-wingspan has the archetype to become a solid 3-and-D wing in the future. He showed plenty of promise during his rookie year when he averaged 8.9 points in 19.5 minutes on 46.5% shooting from the field and 39% from deep. But he fell out of Quin Snyder’s rotation this season with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter all healthy.

With Grimes no longer part of the Knicks’ starting lineup, they are trying to get something in return before he becomes a restricted free agent after next season. Grimes is extension-eligible this summer.

Grimes is averaging 9.4 points while shooting 35.3% from the 3-point line since the Knicks have traded away Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby.

Tom Thibodeau Named Coach of the Month

After guiding the Knicks to their best month in 30 years, Tom Thibodeau earned the NBA Eastern Coach of the Month award.

The Knicks climbed to 3rd place in the Eastern Conference with a 31-17 record after winning 14 of their 16 games in January. It was the franchise’s most wins in a single month since the Knicks went 14-0 in March 1994, the year they reached the NBA Finals and eventually lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in seven games.

Thibodeau would join the Knicks two years later as an assistant coach. They reached the NBA Finals in 1999 but also lost to the San Antonio Spurs and their twin towers of Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Thibodeau, 66, is in his fourth year as the Knicks head coach. He has piloted the Knicks to two playoff appearances and one series win during his first three seasons.

A two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Thibodeau beat Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff, Indiana’s Rick Carlisle and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla for the monthly award.

Jalen Brunson Lost to Donovan Mitchell for Eastern Conference Player of the Month

The Knicks were denied of a sweep as their star point guard Jalen Brunson lost to Cavaliers’ four-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell for the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

Mitchell led the shorthanded Cavaliers to an 11-2 record in January after averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals on a 47/36/81 shooting split. He rallied Cleveland to stay afloat without Darius Garland, who just returned in their last game from a broken jaw, and Evan Mobley, who also just made a comeback from a knee injury in their last two games.

Brunson missed two games in January but led the Knicks to a 13-1 record when he was healthy. He averaged 28.9 points, 7.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds on 50/38/88 shooting split.