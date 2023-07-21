Knicks’ Rising Guard Joins USA Training Camp in Las Vegas

New York Knicks starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes was one of the rising stars named to the U.S. Select Team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Grimes joins Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings in the team that will scrimmage against Team USA led by his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson. Another Knicks guard, Josh Hart, is also a member of the Team USA.

As one of the perks of being a member of the U.S. Select Team, Grimes could travel with Team USA to the Philippines and is eligible to become a replacement player if anyone gets injured before the start of the FIBA World Cup.

The 23-year-old Grimes is coming off a solid second year in the NBA, where he put up career highs across the board, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a 47/39/80 shooting split.

Grimes was the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Ex-Knicks PG Kemba Walker Moves to EuroLeague

Former New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker is taking his act to Europe after a failed NBA comeback with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Walker has agreed on a one-year deal with AS Monaco, the team announced Friday.

Walker, 33, was waived by the Mavericks after appearing in only nine games last season.

The former New York high school star lived his dream of playing for his hometown team Knicks in 2021 after reaching a buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But it was short-lived due to his recurring knee injuries. He only appeared in 37 games with the Knicks and was later traded to the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump to open up the necessary cap room to sign Brunson.

A four-time All-Star, Walker averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 assists in his NBA career across 12 seasons.

Knicks Monitoring Philadelphia’s Messy Situation

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, “The Knicks are monitoring how the [James] Harden saga plays out in Philadelphia and will affect the happiness of MVP Joel Embiid.”

The Knicks have been linked to Embiid since the Sixers’ season ended with another disappointing second-round exit.

The rumors grew louder after Embiid’s recent comments about his future at The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival last week.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid told SpringHill Entertainment CEO Maverick Carter. “I don’t know where that’s going to be — whether in Philly or anywhere else — I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you think about the next one. It’s not easy. It takes more than one, two, three guys. You got to have good people around you. Every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can produce and make it happen. Every single day I’m working towards that goal.”

The Knicks hope that the Sixers fail to land a solid replacement for Harden, which could lead to Embiid’s discontent in Philadelphia.

Fresh off his first MVP season, Embiid is turning 30 next season and cannot afford to waste his prime years not competing for championships.