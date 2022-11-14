Latest Quentin Grimes Decisions Leaves Knicks Fans Baffled

The New York Knicks lost a rough one to the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 13, and a lot of things went wrong there.

RJ Barrett didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter, a baffling decision to say the least for a team that just extended him for four seasons. For a game in November to have decisions like that being made just don’t make a lot of sense.

Another troubling sign fans have noticed is how Quentin Grimes is being used. Grimes missed a good chunk of the year with an injury, but he’s active and playing games now, so his role is a strange one.

In a game where Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was going off, it would make sense to put the best perimeter defender on him. That wasn’t the case and people are confused.

What is Grimes’ Role?

I'll be honest. It's my job to know and understand these things, but I just don't totally get this Quentin Grimes situation. He's available. He's played today. He's healthy. Couldn't tell you why they're not trying him on SGA. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 13, 2022

The Knicks fought to hold onto Grimes in a potential Donovan Mitchell deal, so it’d make sense for them to find a way to use him more this season. The injury has thrown a wrench into those plans, but with him healthy and playing, coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision to not have him guard Gilgeous-Alexander is a strange one.

Fans are just as baffled as Katz, because it seems like the decision making in the Thunder game was especially weird.

Fans are just as baffled as Katz, because it seems like the decision making in the Thunder game was especially weird.

Quentin Grimes was “untouchable” in trade talks for Donovan Mitchell this summer but Thibs plays him SEVEN minutes tonight vs the OKC Thunder. — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) November 13, 2022

Evan Fournier has been struggling mightily this year, enough to get him sent to the bench, but the Knicks decided to play him the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Evan Fournier has been struggling mightily this year, enough to get him sent to the bench, but the Knicks decided to play him the entirety of the fourth quarter.

I really don’t want to hear about the roster. Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett all sat and watched Evan Fournier close a game in which he was the ONLY Knick not to score. https://t.co/ZHR4DOC8ZK — Shaun From TKW (@iHateShaun) November 13, 2022

There are a plethora of reason as to why the Knicks are struggling, and the roster is part of it, but Thibodeau can't be free from blame.

There are a plethora of reason as to why the Knicks are struggling, and the roster is part of it, but Thibodeau can’t be free from blame.

People have already started calling for his job, and if this is a sign of how Grimes will be used going forward, the decision might have to come sooner rather than later.

Things Don’t Get Easier

From the looks of the schedule, games against the Thunder are expected to be on the easier side of things.

After blowing that opportunity, the next four games for the Knicks come against Utah, Denver, Golden State and Phoenix before facing off against Oklahoma City again.

This will be a good measuring stick at where the team stands, and if they plan on competing for a play-in spot, dropping all of the games would be a huge blow.

The Knicks currently find themselves holding onto the ninth seed at 6-7, so they are in line with expectations, but fans still expected them to be a bit better with Jalen Brunson running the show.