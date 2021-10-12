New York Knicks Rookie Quickly Winning Favor of Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks appear to have a set rotation as they go into the season, but there’s a particular rookie that is quickly winning over coach Tom Thibodeau.

The 25th pick in the draft, Quentin Grimes, doesn’t figure to get a ton of playing time this season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose getting the majority of minutes at the point guard position, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t impressed so far.

Grimes, the 2021 AAC Tournament MVP, has always shown he’s a good shooter, and he backed that up again in the Summer League where he shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Because of his impressive showing so far, he might find a way to get minutes here and there throughout the season according to Thibodeau.

Grimes Getting Minutes?

While he doesn’t have a defined spot in the rotation, Thibs has gotten a long enough look at his rookie that he believes that there will be an opportunity for him.

“Thibs preaches anytime you get the opportunity, you got to be ready for it,’’ Grimes said according to the New York Post. “It’s 82 games. Be ready. You never know. It might be the second game of the season. You want to be prepared whenever the opportunity comes your way, you have to make the most of it.”

Fellow rookie point guard Miles McBride, a second round pick of the Knicks, is in a similar situation as Grimes where they’ve both shown they can ball, but not enough to get a rotation spot.

Coach Thibodeau has nothing but praise for both of the rookies.

“[Grimes] and Miles, they are going to be good players,” he said. “It started in the summer league, fall workout and then training camp. When it comes to get in there, get the job done. That’s what I love about both guys. Quentin went in, Miles went in right at the end of the game. Both of them played really well.”

What Does the Future Hold?

Fortunate for these two rookies, Walker and Rose aren’t getting any younger, so their time will come, but it might not be for a while.

The best thing they can do in the time being is continue to develop. Perhaps they could learn a thing or two from their veterans. Rose has already taken rookie big man Jericho Sims under his wing, so perhaps the two point guards could also start picking his brain.

Having strong veteran leadership can greatly help a young player make their way in the league, so who better to learn from than the former MVP himself?

Grimes is also learning a lot from his coach, and has had a lot of praise for him as well.

“Thibs is tough but it’s different in college,’’ Grimes said via the NY Post. “[Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson] can run us into the ground because you only play 30 games. But Thibs is tough, one of the tougher coaches I’ve had. But I like it a lot because he gives you freedom on the court as well. So I definitely like playing for him.”

Knicks fans don’t figure to see a lot of McBride or Grimes on the floor this season, but if they keep on improving, expect to see that change.

READ NEXT: New York Knicks Give Mitchell Robinson Injury Update