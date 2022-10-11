Quentin Grimes Will Miss Third Straight Preseason Game

It has been a tough stretch of training camp and preseason for New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes.

Grimes hasn’t been a full participant on the court ever since he was seen wearing a walking boot during the second day of training camp. The sophomore guard has since been out of the walking boot and participated in the open practice at Columbia University.

Ian Begley of SNY reported that Grimes will be out against the Indiana Pacers, which was stated by head coach, Tom Thibodeau. This will be the third straight preseason game Grimes will miss due to a foot issue.

Begley had also mentioned that Grimes did practice on October 11 but wasn’t a full participant, which indicates that the 23-year-old still has some ways to go before returning to game action.

This has put a setback on Grimes’ attempt to compete with veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier for the starting shooting guard spot. The fanbase anticipated Grimes challenging the Frenchman in training camp, especially after coming off a strong performance in the 2022 Summer League.

The Texas native averaged 22.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Summer League this past July, showing improvement from his rookie season and displaying his ability to be a ball-handler and score off the dribble. In his rookie season, Grimes showcased he can be a 3-point specialist, shooting just over 38 percent from beyond the arc, and also be a valuable defender in the league. When asked if defense is a skill set he takes pride in, Grimes had a positive response.

“I take pride in defense,” Grimes said during a post-practice press conference. “That’s where you start the offense for the most part. For some people, when their offense gets going their defense picks up. I feel like if you can get going with defense, the offense can take off more. Taking the challenge of guarding whoever the best player is gets me going when I wake up and we have to play a team like that.”

Will Fournier or Reddish Start Against the Pacers?

Since Grimes won’t be able to play against the Pacers in Indiana, an opening in the starting lineup will be present.

Fournier started in the first preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. In 18 minutes of action, Fournier produced 5 points and 2 assists, as well as being active on defense by getting a steal and block. Fournier has mentioned that he wants to focus more on defense this season after having struggles last season. Thibodeau stated that Fournier is the favorite to start this season.

In the second preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, Reddish was placed in the starting lineup after Thibodeau decided to give Fournier a rest since he recently came off of playing in the EuroBasket.

Reddish came off the bench against the Detroit Pistons in which he scored 3 points and made one out of the six field goals he attempted, which was a 3-point shot. Reddish only played 11 minutes after accidentally stepping on a referee’s foot, which resulted in a sprained ankle.

In his start against the Pacers, Reddish still had his shooting struggles, scoring only 2 points and shooting 14 percent from the field. The forward also had 2 rebounds and 2 assists. On defense, Reddish flashed his potential by picking up 2 steals.

While it hasn’t been announced by Thibodeau who will be starting in the second straight preseason game against the Pacers, Fournier will likely be plugged into his regular starting position if Thibodeau decides to play him.

Knicks Matchup Against Pacers

For a second straight game, the Knicks will play the Pacers but will be their first away game in the preseason as the team travels to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

In the first matchup at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks had a dominant victory against a Pacer team that features veteran head coach Rich Carlisle, who is going into his second season with Indiana.

The Knicks beat the Pacers by a score of 131 to 114. The big storyline around the game was centered around Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, who scored a game-high 24 points and knocked down four 3-point shots. The main highlight was Toppin blocking a jump shot and then breaking out for a between-the-legs dunk.

RJ Barrett also knocked down four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points. Jalen Brunson had another productive outing in his second game as a Knick, scoring 17 points and dishing 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

The main positives from the second preseason game were the Knicks shooting well from distance and the free throw line. The Knicks knocked down 17 out of the 42 3-point shots attempted against the Pacers, equaling to 40 percent. The team also shot nearly perfect from the free-throw line, making 26 out of 27 from the charity stripe.