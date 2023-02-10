Questions Arise Over Knicks’ Trade for Josh Hart

The New York Knicks decided to play it safe and bypass any semblance of a blockbuster transaction at this year’s trade deadline, opting to take part in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers that brought veteran Josh Hart to the Big Apple.

Though the wing has been deemed by an anonymous NBA executive as a “perfect” running mate for some members of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, particularly fourth-year wing RJ Barrett, not everyone seems to be too high on the deadline acquisition, as Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale gave the transaction a “C” rating in his post-deadline grades piece, and brought into question the 27-year-old’s fit with the Knicks both as currently constructed as well as moving forward.

“He remains All First Team Shoots Worse From Three Than You Think; he arrives in New York hitting under 31 percent of his triples on the season. His impending free agency (player option), meanwhile, is either part of the appeal or a possible hangup. On the one hand, the Knicks just landed a player they couldn’t afford to sign outright, who played with Jalen Brunson at Villanova. On the other hand, Hart could leave for nothing or cost an exorbitant amount the front office feels compelled to bankroll after shipping out a first-round pick to get him. This isn’t a move you make for a rental—rationally speaking, anyway. Hart may very well provide a two-way jolt, and New York created a pair of roster spots with this three-for-one swap. But having multiple first-round picks and an organizational propensity for devaluing rookie rotation slots isn’t license to reorient assets without materially moving the needle. And immediately, it isn’t clear how much of a needle-mover Hart will be,” Favale wrote.

Favale’s concerns over Hart’s shooting abilities are certainly valid, as he hasn’t shot above 34.3% from deep throughout the course of an entire season since his rookie campaign back in 2017-18 and, through 51 games played in 2022-23, boasts a mediocre shooting clip of just 30.4% from distance on 2.2 attempts per game.

That said, his offensive skill set is by no means the driving force of what makes the wing a desirable commodity for the Knicks’ rotation.

During his piece, Favale made it a point to shed light on Hart’s efforts on the other side of the ball by stating that his arrival in New York could create “some filthy defensive units,” which, when considering they’ve been a top-10 defense since the start of December, makes them an even more menacing and tough-nosed club as they look to secure a postseason berth during this second half of the season.

NBA Legend Gives Knicks Trade Stamp of Approval

Favale’s take on the matter is definitely valid but is by no means the only one out there.

In fact, many seem to believe that the deal shakes up the Knicks’ talent pool for the better, with NBA Legend Magic Johnson going as far as to predict that the franchise’s faithful followers will soon fall in love with their new wing’s efforts on the hardwood.

“I like Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets and Josh Hart to the Knicks. The NY fans are going to love Josh Hart because he can do a little bit of everything!,” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson has deep, first-hand knowledge of the type of talent that Josh Hart is, as he served as President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers when the organization drafted him 30th overall back in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Arguably the best backcourt rebounder in the game today and a proven two-way contributor, the wing comes to the Knicks boasting impressive all-around averages of 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.4% shooting from the field through 51 games played in 2022-23.

Former NBA Champion Makes Bold Knicks Prediction

The hype train for Josh Hart to the Knicks continued far beyond just Magic Johnson, as another former NBA Champion Richard Jefferson shared his take on the transaction via social media the night of the deal.

“Josh Hart IMO is a piece that can help you get to the 2nd rd,” Richard Jefferson tweeted.

The Knicks have made the playoffs just seven times since the turn of the century and, throughout this span, have made it to the second round only twice, with their last appearance in the semifinals coming in 2013.

With this all in mind, should Jefferson’s prediction become a reality, one could absolutely make the argument that the Hart deal proved to be an absolute win for the Knickerbockers.