Knicks Star Julius Randle Reacts to Joel Embiid Trade Rumor

Julius Randle‘s name had been floated as part of a potential New York Knicks‘ mega-trade for the reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Randle, the most polarizing figure in this Knicks roster, has already been used to rumors.

“We’ve been in every one since I’ve been here, good or bad, “Randle said via Newsday’s Steve Popper. “It’s always a rumor.”

On Tuesday, October 24, a Philadelphia Inquirer report named Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier as the potential trade baits for the Knicks in their pursuit of Embiid.

“A trio from that group would be paired with two or three first-round picks,” Philadelphia Inquirer’s 76ers beat reporter Keith Pompey reported.

It will be a storyline that will continue to hang above the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers’ heads in a critical season where so much is at stake.

Embiid’s patience will be tested as the 76ers try to salvage the James Harden saga.

The Knicks’ patience will be tested as they bid to outdo their first playoff win in a decade.

Randle might get caught in the crossfire if he does not overcome his two playoff duds.

Despite Randle’s regular-season greatness — two All-Star berths, a second and a third All-NBA selections, he will be ultimately judged by his postseason performances.

The Embiid trade rumors only put more pressure on Randle’s broad shoulder.

Immanuel Quickley Out to Prove His Worth After No Extension

Another storyline to bear watching for the Knicks is how Immanuel Quickley will play in a contract year.

Quickley and the Knicks failed to agree on a rookie extension deal. As a result, Quickley will become a restricted free agent after this season. The Knicks will have the right to match any offer sheet that Quickley can get in free agency. That is if the Knicks will keep him past the trade deadline.

A Sixth Man of the Year favorite, Quickley must thread the thin line between his personal and team goals this season.

“I’m always about setting goals and being better today than I was yesterday,” Quickley said via SNY. “So contract, no contract, I’m here for the season. I’m here for the team to try to be the best version that I can each and every day. To try to dominate. That’s why I’m here.”

Scott Perry Joins ESPN After Knicks Exit

Former Knicks general manager Scott Perry joined ESPN shortly after the team did not renew his contract.

Perry joined former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who made the jump from front office to TV. They will provide a fresh perspective on the ins and outs of the NBA.

“What you have is you have someone who has that basketball acumen based on being right there, right on the scene in a more current way, and that’s going to be to the advantage of the fans watching the sport,” David Robert, ESPN’s head of event and studio production, said in a conference call on Monday.

Perry will appear on NBA Today, SportsCenter and other ESPN studio shows throughout the season.