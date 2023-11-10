Major Reason Behind Knicks Star’s Early Slump Revealed

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle‘s early season shooting slump was linked to lingering ankle pain, according to a New York Post report.

Randle twice injured his left ankle last season leading to his ineffective play in the playoffs. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the ankle in the offseason. It appeared it hadn’t completely healed yet.

Randle was operating at about “70 percent,” The Post report said.

The Knicks’ two-time All-Star forward shot 27.1% as the Knicks lost four of their first six games. It was the worst shooting percentage by a player in their first 6 games of a season since 1959 (min. 90 field goal attempts), per Basketball Reference.

Randle bounced back over the last two games — both Knicks wins. He averaged 25 points on 42.5% shooting against the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.

“He’s too proud to sit,” according to The Post report.

Randle has been one of the most durable players in today’s era of load management.

Over the past three seasons, Randle played in 73 regular-season games on average.

Randle’s resurgence bodes well for the Knicks who will embark on a five-game road trip after Sunday’s matinee against the Charlotte Hornets at home.

Mitchell Robinson Gives Victor Wembanyama Rude Welcome

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson followed through on his defensive game plan against top pick Victor Wembanyama.

Robinson held the highly-touted rookie to a 0-of-6 shooting, including two airballs in a forgettable first half of his Garden debut.

That set the tone for the Knicks’ 126-105 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, November 8.

Wembanyama finished with 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds.

“He’s a great player, one of the best in the league right now,” Robinson said of Wembanyama via SNY. “Especially he’s 7-6, can put it on the floor, shoot it. So, it’s a challenge, but you need to do what you got to do.”

Robinson came short of a double-double, producing eight points and 12 rebounds. He grabbed five on the offensive glass, hiking his league-leading average to 6.3 per game.

Wembanyama admitted after the game that the [Madison Square Garden] “lights were brighter than expected.”

The French phenom was jeered with chants of “Overrated” as Robinson put the clamps on him.

Earlier in the day, Wembanyama stirred controversy when he said, “[the Madison Square Garden] is not as big as I expected.”

Robinson made sure he would eat his words.

FOCO Releases Knicks’ City Edition-Inspired Sweater

FOCO, a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, released an ugly sweater for fans to wear during Knicks game days for the chilly winter.

The officially licensed NBA merchandise is based on the Knicks 2023-2024 City Edition uniform, which makes for the perfect holiday sweater or gift for a Knicks fan.

It boasts an eye-catching design that combines the team’s iconic blue and orange colors with traditional holiday elements.

The knit sweater features the Knicks’ logo and holiday-themed decorations woven into the fabric. A FOCO spokesperson said the sweater is made from a soft and cozy knit fabric.

“It’s not only stylish but also comfortable, ensuring that fans stay warm during those chilly winter days and nights,” he said.

The sweater is available in various sizes on their official website and retails for $70.