Raptors New Coach Responds to Knicks Lawsuit

Darko Rajaković is eager to resolve the lawsuit the New York Knicks have filed against him that is threatening to torpedo his head coaching debut with the Toronto Raptors.

“I was surprised,” Rajaković told reporters during Monday’s Media Day in Toronto. “I was shocked.”

“I did not know where it was coming from. Obviously, the lawsuit is ongoing. I cannot make too many comments on it,” he added.

“What I can say is I know who I am. I know how my parents raised me. I know what I see every single day when I look in the mirror. I know that there is nothing that I should be worried about. And I cannot wait for this lawsuit to be over so everybody can find the truth,” he continued.

On August 21, Rajaković was named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit filed by the Knicks, alleging the rookie head coach and nine other members of the Raptors organization have “conspired to use [Ike] Azotam’s position as a current Knicks insider to funnel proprietary information to the Raptors to help them organize, plan, and structure the new coaching and video operations staff.”

Azotam, a former Knicks employee now working for the Raptors, was also named one of the defendants.

According to the lawsuit, they have also directed Azotam to misuse his access to the Knicks’ subscription to Synergy Sports to create and then transfer to the Raptors defendants over 3,000 files consisting of film information and data.

On August 11, 2023, the Knicks alleged Azotam forwarded from his Knicks email account to his Raptors email account the scouting report for their final regular-season game against the Indiana Pacers and an advanced scouting report of the Denver Nuggets. He also forwarded several confidential documents to his personal Gmail account, such as the Knicks’ prep book for the 2022-23 season, and a play frequency report for the Dallas Mavericks shared with the Raptors defendants.

The Knicks seek unspecified damages and prevent the Raptors from using their trade secrets.

Masai Ujiri Has Terse Response to Knicks Lawsuit

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was dismissive of the Knicks lawsuit against them and his new head coach.

“There has been one time a team has sued a team in the NBA. One time. Go figure,” Ujiri told reporters during Monday’s Media Day in Toronto.

Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has yet to take action, opting to withhold his judgment,.

“On that dispute, I don’t know more than what I read in the complaint that was filed in federal court, and so I don’t have a sense yet of how egregious it is, and I haven’t had an opportunity to see what the Raptors response is,” Silver told reporters in a media conference on September 13. “This ultimately may end up in front of me, so I think it’s appropriate to withhold judgment.”

