Knicks’ RJ Barrett Continues to Impress as Canada Bounces Back [LOOK]

New York Knicks starting wing RJ Barrett had another efficient game in Canada’s bounced-back win, a 107-76 thumping of New Zealand, at the resumption of their warmup games on Saturday, August 12, in Germany.

Barrett finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, a fitting followup to his 12-point output on 5-of-10 shooting in their first warmup game — a tough 86-81 loss to Germany.

The Knicks’ rising wing added four rebounds, one assist and a steal in only 18 minutes of action against the Tall Blacks. He was plus-14 on the court.

Barrett used a combination of his brute strength and the stuff he recently worked out with his trainer Drew Hanlen to attack the rim.

.@RjBarrett6 with the hoop and harm. Canada leads over New Zealand 12-10 pic.twitter.com/ml4DN6JmXQ — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 12, 2023

Steve Jones, Jr., a former NBA assistant coach and G League head coach, noted Barrett’s improved decision-making.

Really like this play from RJ Barrett, quicker decisions and stronger drives are a big key for him. Gets the catch, looks to attack. That drive forces more help, nice kick to get a 3. pic.twitter.com/QQciz3HVPO — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) August 12, 2023

Canada used a huge second quarter to break away from a tight game, outscoring New Zealand 39-14, and never looked back. A Barrett layup with 3:33 left in the second quarter gave Canada a 21-point lead, 53-23, to cap an 18-4 run.

The 2019 No. 3 pick was one of the five Canadian players in double figures.

Canada will play the winner of the Germany-China match in the Basketball Super Cup Finals tomorrow, August 13.

Ex-Knicks Lottery Pick out of World Cup

Former Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina will not play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury, the French Basketball Federation announced on Saturday.

Ntilkina pulled his hamstring during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania in a friendly last August 9, Wednesday. The injury dampened Ntilikina’s solid game (11 points, 3 rebounds) against Lithuania.

Ntilikina, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, joined current Knicks guard Evan Fournier on the sidelines. But Fournier’s injury (ankle) is not as severe as Ntilikina’s. Fournier is expected to play in the world championships.

Ntilikina recently signed a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets after spending the last two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks’ Preseason Schedule Is Out

The Knicks will play four games in the preseason, the team announced on Friday, August 12.

Their first preseason game will be against former Knicks franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis and their Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics on October 9, 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

It will also mark Donte DiVincenzo’s first game in the orange and blue uniform. The former Golden State Warriors guard signed a four-year, $50 million with the Knicks in free agency. It will be fascinating to watch his first game back with his college teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The trio won a national championship at Villanova in 2016.

Their next game will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who kept Karl-Anthony Towns despite rumors linking him to the Knicks this summer. The game is set at Madison Square Garden on October 14, 7:30 p.m.

Next on the Knicks’ preseason schedule will be a rematch with the Celtics in Boston on October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

They will wrap up their preseason games with a home game against the rebuilding Washington Wizards on October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

All preseason games will be aired over at MSG Network and ESPN Radio.