Knicks Fans Slam ‘Cringe’ RJ Barrett Batman Commercial

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a brutal 2022 as their slide out of playoff contention continues each game.

Their past two games, both losses, have been nationally televised, and the thing most people might remember from their February 25 loss to the Miami Heat is a commercial promoting the upcoming film The Batman.

On the surface, it seems like it’s a normal trailer, but then the phrase “bing bong” starts to show up more and more. If you’re out of the loop, that’s a catchphrase the Knicks have been using all year, but it seems more like a way for opposing teams to mock New York.

In the commercial, it shows Batman tracking down the origins of the phrase just before Knicks star RJ Barrett pops in at the end telling him to relax and explain it’s just the sound of the subway.

As expected, the reactions came pouring in, and there’s a bit of a mixed bag of feelings. Depending on where you look, you’d either believe people really loved it or really hated it.

The Commercial

My guy really busted through the roof of the arena?! @TheBatman I see you. #TheBatman is only in theaters March 4. #bingbong #ad pic.twitter.com/b1LZQY7lp5 — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) February 27, 2022

Seeing the commercial for yourself if you haven’t already will certainly help you make an opinion. In a promotion between The Batman, ESPN and the Knicks, we see all three worlds collide. New York has frequently been called Gotham, so it makes a lot of sense for the Knicks to be featured here.

What’s interesting is they chose Barrett instead of Julius Randle, and that will definitely be something fans read into.

For the casual fan, it should just be a fun little commercial that lets you see one of your favorite Knicks players in a big promotion.

However, there are some fans out there who are hurt by the fact Barrett is in a such a high-profile trailer considering how poorly the Knicks have been playing.

Not Everyone Liked It

again, i encourage you to think of how many executives at Disney/NBA/Warner Brothers had to sign off on this for it to make the broadcast. and the consensus was “good to go.” — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 26, 2022

NBA Twitter aficionado Rob Perez made his thoughts on the trailer clear and he was not a fan of it.

“Again, I encourage you to think of how many executives at Disney/NBA/Warner Brothers had to sign off on this for it to make the broadcast,” he tweeted. “And the consensus was ‘good to go.'”

Some fans chimed in simply to share that it was “cringe,” and the majority of his replies seem to agree.

Take a look at the replies to Barrett’s post and you’ll get a completely different reaction and fans seemed to enjoy seeing him put into a bigger spotlight.

It’s no question that Knicks have been having a disappointing season, so seeing Barrett getting to have a little bit of fun and giving fans a bright spot shouldn’t be a bad thing.

There’s still a lot of season left to go, and with things going the way they are, it doesn’t seem like the team is going to find a lot of bright spots, so fans will have to take what they can get.

The Batman releases March 4 and fans hoping to see Barrett make an actual appearance in the film will most likely be disappointed.]

