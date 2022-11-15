Knicks Star RJ Barrett Breaks Silence on Surprising Benching

The New York Knicks suffered a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder where RJ Barrett didn’t play a single minute in the fourth quarter.

It’s a surprising decision to make considering Barrett is one of the players New York is building around, and this is a game in November at the beginning of the season instead of a Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

The struggling Evan Fournier played heavy minutes in the second half, a head-scratching decision from many fans who would like to see him play even less. Fournier recently lost his starting role with the team, but it’s clear coach Tom Thibodeau still has some faith in him.

People have even been wondering about what Quentin Grimes’ role with the team is as a result of how the Thunder game went.

Barrett spoke out about his benching, and he seemed to take it in stride.

Barrett Takes Responsibility

While a lot of fans have turned on Thibodeau, the players are still standing by him in public, and Barrett even defended the benching by citing foul trouble as a reason.

“I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough,” said Barrett, via the New York Post. “It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai, and he got me into some foul trouble. And that’s not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling.”

New Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson defended the benching as well, and said he would’ve even benched himself if he was the coach.

“I mean, I wouldn’t have played myself either, the way I was playing defensively,” Brunson said.

A lot of things went wrong in the loss to the Thunder, but defense is a strange thing to point out considering how much Fournier played in the game.

At the end of the day it’s just one game, but it’s strange to see Barrett ride the bench this early into the season when he’s just been extended.

Moving Forward

With the Knicks sitting at 6-7, things are essentially gone according to plan for them when it comes to projections, but there’s a sense things could’ve been better with Brunson running the show.

Mitchell Robinson has been hurt, so the team hasn’t been at full strength for a good stretch of the season. While Jericho Sims is solid, the plan certainly wasn’t to play him big minutes at the start of the year.

With the Knicks essentially stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future, perhaps a blockbuster trade would be what’s needed. After seeing what Donovan Mitchell has done with the Cavaliers so far, the Knicks have to be kicking themselves letting him go.

A trade for Kevin Durant, as unlikely as that seems, would give the franchise a jolt.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated a trade that would send Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and a plethora of draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant.

This is definitely wishful thinking if you’re the Knicks, but landing a star would create a lot of excitement and help push the team into true playoff contention.