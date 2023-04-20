RJ Barrett Catches Heat From ESPN Commentator After Cavs Beat Knicks in Game 2

Longtime New York Knicks fan and outspoken ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith criticized former No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett for his poor play in the first two games of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He might need to sit down for this series,” Smith said of Barrett on the April 19 episode of the “First Take” on ESPN. “Every series is ain’t for everybody. The great ones, the really, really good ones, they can play in any series. But there are others who just don’t have that kind of game. You evaluated RJ perfectly for this series. He doesn’t need to see the floor. He ain’t made for this series. He just doesn’t have that kind of game. Not yet.”

ESPN Stephen A Smith on RJ Barrett: “He might need to sit down for this series” On Game 3: “Wait till they roll up in the Garden…New York Knicks got this. Friday night. Cleveland, no chance“ pic.twitter.com/Eka2l4cCwc — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 19, 2023

Through two games, Barrett is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting a horrible 24% from the field and 12.5% from deep. Dating back to the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Barrett is shooting 32-of-92 from the field and 9-of-36 from the 3-point territory in seven playoff games.

Tom Thibodeau Advises RJ Barrett Amid Shooting Slump

Despite his shooting struggles, Barrett continues to enjoy Tom Thibodeau‘s trust to be part of the starting lineup.

“Just keep trusting the game, trust your reads,” Thibodeau said on Barrett’s offensive struggles. “If they’re blitzing or if you’re in the open floor, if the second defender comes, just pass. If you’re open, if you have an angle go to the basket, attack the basket.”

Barrett entered the playoffs, averaging 19.6 points on 43.4% shooting and 5.0 rebounds as the Knicks’ third scoring option this season behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

In the first two games of the playoffs, he remained the third scoring option based on field goal attempts. Barrett averaged 12.5 field goal attempts behind Brunson’s 20.5 and Randle’s 20.0. His shooting accuracy needs to improve to help the Knicks regain the series’ upper hand, currently knotted at one game apiece.

But even if he’s struggling, Thibodeau was pleased with Barrett’s effort in the other facets of the game.

“I looked at his shots, he got good shots in Game 1. Like I said, he had six assists in that game and four steals, so if you’re not shooting well, just do some other things to help the team.” Thibodeau said.

NBA Scout Projects RJ Barrett’s Ceiling

Before the playoffs, a Western Conference scout gave his unfiltered outlook on Barrett.

“RJ is a good player and has made improvements over the years,” the Western Conference Scout told Heavy Sports. “But I think there’s a ceiling on his development. He’ll be [someone] who can be in the league for a long time as a good player and starter. I just don’t think he has that next level in terms of talent.”

The NBA scout believes it’s a combination of Barrett’s limited skill set and the arrival of Brunson that kept his on-court production down this season.

“I think, of course bringing in Brunson takes away from Barrett’s opportunities, but at the same time, I think for RJ, he wants to win,” the Western Conference scout told Heavy Sports. “I think that’s important, and he’s a competitor. I can’t speak for RJ, but I’m sure he’s happy winning than, like, maybe averaging 30 [points] and losing.”