NBA GM Sends Strong Message to Knicks’ RJ Barrett: ‘He is Lucky’

Shortly after the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers came out, the New York Knicks made their contract extension with RJ Barrett official.

Barrett became the first Knick drafted in the first round to sign an extension since Charlie Ward in 1999, so he broke a long-running streak in the process. Throughout the summer, it was no guarantee he’d be returning, but it all ended up working in his favor.

The two players drafted ahead of Barrett in the draft, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, both signed supermax extensions while Barrett had to “settle” for a deal that can pay him up to $120 million over four seasons.

An Eastern Conference general manager speaking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney says that was never in the cards for Barrett, but he’s “lucky” because he has good people at his side.

“It Was Common Sense”

While Barrett is a solid player, it’s clear he’s not on the same level as Williamson or Morant, both players who have already made the All-Star team in their short career, so the supermax was never going to be an option.

With that said, the GM believes it worked out for Barrett because $100 million is still a lot of cash, and he called it a “fair deal” for him and the Knicks.