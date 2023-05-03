RJ Barrett Name-Drops 2 Players After Knicks Even Series vs. Heat

The New York Knicks took care of business on their home floor in Tuesday’s Game 2 and secured the first win of their semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat. The contest proved to be an all-out team effort for Tom Thibodeau’s club, though RJ Barrett name-dropped two players, in particular, who came up big in arguably the game’s most pivotal moment.

During a post-game interview, the fourth-year wing addressed a specific sequence of events that took place at around the five-minute mark in the fourth period where New York was pulling down a substantial amount of offensive rebounds.

Deemed as “the turning point” on the night, Barrett couldn’t help but praise Isaiah Hartenstein and Josh Hart for their efforts in giving the Knicks these aforementioned second-chance opportunities.

“Hartenstein man. Getting all them boards. We were able to get a good shot at the end, so that was good. He was able to get us those extra possessions. It was big time, just his effort as well as Josh Hart…Things like that are just big for the team,” RJ Barrett said.

RJ Barrett on the turning point for the Knicks tonight: "Hartenstein, man. Grabbing all the boards." pic.twitter.com/JNjlYUz9A8 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 3, 2023

As a collective unit, the Knicks out-rebounded the Heat 50-34 and pulled down 11 total offensive boards, five of which came from Isaiah Hartenstein and Josh Hart.

Julius Randle Dishes on Return to Knicks Lineup in Game 2

Game 2 may have been the first win of the series for the New York Knicks, but it was also the first game played by big man Julius Randle after missing Sunday’s opener with a left ankle sprain.

Though some such as Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believed his return to the hardwood could have been a bit challenging, however, in 37 minutes played, the All-Star played as if he hadn’t missed a day of action.

Despite his tremendous production, during his post-game media session, Julius Randle ultimately gave credit to his teammates for the win.

“I was telling the guys from the beginning, you know, it’s gonna be a battle,” Randle said. “You know, no matter what, it’s gonna be a battle. And shout out to the guys. Everybody stepped up and did their part.”

Julius Randle with back-to-back threes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CohMtJytqZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2023

In his return contest, Julius Randle registered a stellar stat line of 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Josh Hart Ends 41-Year Statistical Drought for Knicks

Josh Hart’s efforts on the night were highlighted by RJ Barrett during his locker room interview, but his performance was far more than just impressive hustle.

In Game 2, the veteran guard managed to accomplish a feat that hadn’t been seen in 41 years, as he became the first Knicks player to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 9+ assists performance in a postseason game since Walt Frazier in 1972.

Josh Hart gets the tough and-one to fall 😤 📺: Live on TNT | Game 2#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/WJJY7BUml8 — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023

Logging 32 minutes on the night, Josh Hart finished Tuesday’s game off with a near triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists while converting on 50% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

With this win, the Knicks have registered a record of 22-10 since the 28-year-old first suited up for the team back on February 11 and are now 5-2 during their current 2023 postseason run.