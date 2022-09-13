RJ Barrett Sounds Off on New Knicks Teammate Jalen Brunson

While a lot of fans around the league will remember this offseason being the one where the New York Knicks missed out on Donovan Mitchell, but it’s also the one where they plugged the point guard vacancy with Jalen Brunson.

The former Dallas Mavericks guard immediately steps in as the most talented guard at the position in over a decade, and perhaps longer, and he’ll hopefully bring some stability to the position going forward.

Knicks star RJ Barrett spoke at a team event where he sang the praises on new addition Brunson and what he means for the team going forward.

Barrett is Fired Up About Brunson

Barrett, fresh off signing a four year extension with the Knicks, will be around throughout the entirety of Brunson’s contract barring any unforeseen circumstances, so it’s definitely a good thing he’s fond of his new teammate.

“Jalen’s great,” he said. “A really hard worker. He works on his game a lot. He has a natural leadership ability too. Being around him, I’ve gotten to gravitate toward him. When we’re together, we’ll play well, especially with us both lefties.”

Brunson has flashed some star potential playing alongside Luka Doncic, but leading the show in New York will allow him to reach new heights, at least that’s what fans will be hoping for.

Barrett confirmed he’s been close with him since arriving with the Knicks, so it’s clear Brunson has created some buzz within the city.

Perhaps the biggest impact he’ll have on the team is lightening the load for both Barrett and Julius Randle. Both of those players ran the show last season, and Knicks fans would love to see Randle have the ball less.

Brunson’s hard working mentality will fit right in with the Knicks organization, and hopefully that will rub off on other players on the team.

Barrett Happy to Be Back

After being dangled in Donovan Mitchell trades, Barrett is now here to stay in New York. His extension pays him over $100 million over four seasons, and it has the potential to run even high if he reaches milestones like making an All-Star game, being named to the All-NBA team, etc.

When asked about signing the extension, Barrett expressed his excitement.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I feel honored and blessed. This is a place I wanted to be. I was happy they first drafted me and now with the extension, to be here four more years, will be great and I’m excited to get to work.”

Barrett is the first Knick drafted in the first round to sign an extension with the team since Charlie Ward in 1999, so he breaks an extremely strange streak for the team. He was selected third overall and boasts All-Star potential, but he has some catching up to do as Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, both selected ahead of Barrett, have already been named to the All-Star team.

The young forward has improved every single season he’s been in the league, and if Barrett’s able to raise his scoring a few more points to around the 25 points per game territory, that All-Star appearance could come next season. Adding a scorer like Brunson into the mix might make that difficult, but only time will tell.