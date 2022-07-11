RJ Barrett Sends 2-Word Message to Newly Signed Knicks Teammate

The New York Knicks have the makings of a fun team next season after signing Jalen Brunson to a deal along with bringing back Mitchell Robinson.

By replacing Kemba Walker with Brunson, New York not only got younger, but they also got more explosive and that will open up more playmaking opportunities for the team.

Somebody who is looking for a bigger shot at proving themselves is second-year center Jericho Sims. Sims was a late second-round pick from last year, but he proved he’s worthy of staying on in New York and that’s why they signed him to a new deal.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed the length is three years, so this would take him up until the end of a normal rookie contract.

The New York Knicks and two-way center Jericho Sims have agreed on a new three-year NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sims averaged 13.5 minutes and 4.1 rebounds in 41 games as a rookie last season, and now earns a standard deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2022

The high-flying center has been putting on a show in the Summer League, and it’s even caught the attention of RJ Barrett. It came after Sims threw down a lob from teammate Quentin Grimes on a pass that didn’t look like it came anywhere close to the basket.

Barrett & Grimes React

The highlight-reel play caused Barrett to respond and simply call Sims “not human.”

It’s a play that looks impressive in both real-time and slow motion, especially if you pause it as soon as Sims catches the ball. Grimes was even surprised Sims was able to throw it down.

“I thought I threw this wayyyyyyy to early,” he tweeted.

Of course, you can’t get too excited about the stats players put up in Summer League because it rarely translates over to a regular game, but this type of athleticism is definitely promising.

With Sims and Obi Toppin on the roster, the Knicks have themselves a pair of high-flying big men that could dazzle on fast breaks. Although both of them will come off the bench this upcoming season, it’s clear both of them have plenty of talent.

It’ll be harder for Sims to get consistent minutes considering he’s behind Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein in the depth chart. As a result, he might spend time with the G-League squad in Westchester.

Barrett Has a Lot to Prove

The young Knicks star has improved every year he’s been in the league, but after seeing players in the same draft class get their max extensions, Barrett will have something to prove going into the next season.

He’s coming off a 20-points-per-game season, but his efficiency is certainly something that will have to be improved if he ever wants to become a number one option for his team.

He has Julius Randle and Brunson to help lessen the load for him, but Barrett is arguably the player out of those three with the most potential, especially considering he’s so young and is the former third pick in the draft.

An NBA exec believes the max is out of reach for Barrett, but he can still get a big payday.

“He is overvaluing himself if he is set on the max,” an anonymous exec told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney. “He is not going to get the max, and the question is, will he fight for it? It’s $180 million over five years. Probably not going to get that. But that will be a starting point for his side and it is a matter of how low the Knicks can get them to go. $150 million is probably too much.”

