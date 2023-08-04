Knicks’ RJ Barrett Listed as 2nd Most Overrated NBA Player

New York Knicks‘ starting small forward RJ Barrett has been labeled by Bleacher Report as the second-most overrated NBA player over the last five years.

According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, Barrett “has been one of the worst shooters in basketball over the course of his career.”

Barrett is a 42.2% shooter from the field and has a 47.6% effective field goal percentage over his first four years in the league.

“And his overall impact on plus-minus has been absolutely dreadful for the New York Knicks,” Bailey wrote. “And regarding that plus-minus impact, the Knicks are minus-1.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor over his four seasons, compared to plus-3.9 without him.”

Last season, Barrett had the Knicks’ worst defensive rating (118). The Knicks allowed 118 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor, according to Basketball Reference. His defensive rating improved in the playoffs to 111, tied for sixth among the 12 Knicks players Tom Thibodeau used.

Joining Barrett in Bailey’s list of the five most overrated NBA players over the past half-decade are his fellow Canadian Lu Dort (No. 5), Gabe Vincent (No. 4), De’Andre Hunter (No. 3) and another Canadian, Dillon Brooks, who made it as No. 1.

It is not the first time Barrett has been overlooked. During his first year, Barrett was snubbed from the All-Rookie Teams and ESPN’s Top 25 under 25 rankings.

“The whole time, he’s been held up as a franchise cornerstone (or at least a potential one),” Bailey wrote. “Again, there’s still time for Barrett to improve. He’s only 23 and has shown hints of point-forward potential. But so far, it’s been bad.”

Barrett’s $107 million, four-year extension kicks in next season following an up-and-down fourth season adjusting to a new role as the third banana behind Jalen Brunson and two-time All-Star Julius Randle.

Hornets Pick up Ex-Knick Frank Ntilikina

The Charlotte Hornets gave former Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina a new lease on life.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ntilikina agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Hornets.

The 25-year-old Ntilikina played for the Dallas Mavericks for the past two seasons after spending his first four in the NBA with the Knicks. Unfortunately, Ntilikina, who was selected No. 8 in the 2017 NBA Draft, did not pan out in New York.

The French guard was picked ahead of future All-Stars Donovan Mitchell (No. 13) and Bam Adebayo (No. 14).

Knicks Bring G League Players to Training Camp

The Knicks added Obadiah Noel and Dymtro Skapintsev to their training camp roster with Exhibit 10 contracts on Thursday.

The two unheralded players will join the Knicks training camp, and should they get waived, the team will retain their G League rights.

Noel, 24, suited for the Westchester Knicks in the G League last season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29 games, including 19 starts.

Skapintsev, 25, stood out in the NBA Summer League for the Knicks, averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks in 17.3 minutes. The 7-foot-1 Ukrainian also played for the Westchester Knicks last season and put up 4.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over 14.6 minutes in the 2022-23 G League Showcase Cup.