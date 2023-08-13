Knicks: RJ Barrett’s Monster Game Powers Canada Over Germany [LOOK]

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett dropped 31 points to lift Canada to a 113-112 revenge win over Germany in overtime on Sunday for the Basketball Super Cup title.

Barrett capped his monster performance with Canada’s last two field goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner — a layup with 1:30 left in overtime.

His more illustrious teammate, All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 25 points while Kelly Olynyk added 21 for Canada, who are now 2-1 in their warmup games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

RJ Barrett 31 points on 13/14 shooting vs Germany highlights pic.twitter.com/xd2YSZqRVc — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) August 13, 2023

But it was the 23-year-old Barrett who willed Canada to victory. He sent the game into the extra period on a strong drive in the final 10 seconds of the regulation. His heroics completed Canada’s comeback from a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter and five with 2:34 remaining in the regulation.

Barrett shot 13-of-14 from the field while adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes. He was perfect from downtown, hitting 4-of-4, in putting up a clinic against a stunned home team. Germany beat Canada 86-81 in their first meeting last August 9.

Jalen Brunson Brushes off Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

Knicks star Jalen Brunson acknowledged the rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell‘s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he maintained that he’s fine where the Knicks are right now.

“It’s impossible not to see things — rumors and all the stuff that comes up on Twitter and all that stuff every single day is always on TV,” Brunson told The Athletic. “There’s always possibilities when you hear about that stuff. Donovan is a good friend of mine for a while. We were in the same high school class, our relationship goes back a long way. I think right now, I’m more than happy with my guys, and I love my teammates.”

Brunson has beaten Mitchell in two straight playoffs, validating his rising star status in the NBA.

Mock Trade Sends Joel Embiid to Knicks

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a mock trade that would land the Knicks their coveted star in reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The proposed trade:

New York Knicks receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), 2025 first-round pick (top-four protected, via MIL), 2026 first-round pick

The mock trade would leave the Knicks with a Big 3 of Brunson, Julius Randle and Embiid surrounded by a supporting cast of Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride and Isaiah Hartenstein.

“While the Knicks have assembled a rock-solid squad, they still seem a superstar short of championship contention. Embiid, the reigning MVP and back-to-back scoring champ, scratches that itch as well (or better) than any remotely realistically available trade target,” Buckley wrote.

Embiid has yet to request a trade, and it remains to be seen how the Sixers will navigate a potential turmoil in training camp with their decision to call off any potential trade for disgruntled James Harden.

Embiid teased a future outside of Philadelphia for the first time in a July 13 interview with Maverick Carter discussing the launch of his Miniature Géant Studio.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” the reigning NBA MVP told Carter. “I don’t know where that’s going to be — whether in Philly or anywhere else — I just want to have a chance to accomplish that.