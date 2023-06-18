Knicks Insider Weighs in on Who Gets Traded for Top Star: RJ Barrett or Julius Randle

The New York Knicks have stockpiled picks hoping to parlay them into a top-tier star. But the big question is, who among their top-paid players, minus Jalen Brunson — who played his way into becoming the new face of the franchise –will be let go when the right star becomes available?

SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley believes it will be Julius Randle.

“As noted in the [June 15 The Putback] episode, if the Knicks make a trade for a top player, it seems like they would have to move either [RJ] Barrett or Julius Randle to make it work. If I had to guess, I’d think Barrett’s playoff performance bolsters the odds that he remains in New York in that Randle-or-Barrett scenario,” Begley wrote in his June 16 SNY’s Mailbag.

RJ Barrett Outplays Julius Randle in the Playoffs

Barrett bounced back with aplomb after a shaky start in the first two games of the opening round against the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s playoffs. Barrett, who turned 23 last June 14, finished his second postseason run with 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 43.3% field goal shooting and went to the line 5.9 per game, sinking a respectable 76.9%. His 3-point shooting — 32.8% — was dramatically impacted by his 1-of-8 shooting in Games 1 and 2 against Cleveland and 0-for-3 shooting in Game 6 against Miami.

Minus those three playoff duds, Barrett would have averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% field goal shooting and 38% from deep.

Randle was outstanding in the regular season, averaging a career-best 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 45.9% shooting and 34.3% from deep on a career-high 8.3 attempts. But in the playoffs, Randle was again a flop, much like in 2021. His scoring and shooting numbers dramatically went down to 17.1 points on 34.4% overall shooting and 28.3% from behind the arc.

But to be fair, Randle was bothered by a left ankle injury.

In the regular season, Barrett put up 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 43/31/74 shooting split while adjusting to a new role behind Brunson and Randle.

RJ Barrett Over Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro

Despite a challenging fourth season, Barrett’s promising numbers prompted ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks to put him above his draft classmates — Golden State’s Jordan Poole ($128 million, four years) and Miami’s Tyler Herro ($120 million, four years) — who signed more lucrative rookie extensions than him. Barrett was signed to a $107 million, four-year deal that could go up to $120 million if he hits all incentives.

“Out of the extensions that were last year, whether it be Jordan Poole, Tyler Herro or RJ Barrett, I think the Barrett number is the best value out of those three,” Marks said on the June 15 episode of The Putback. “…. He’s a big wing; you never really want to give up on young players like that.”

“Certainly, I want to see that 31 percent number jump up to 37. You get that up to 37, 38. Four-three up to 45 percent. As long as things are moving in the right direction, he’s got a lot of value – not just to the Knicks but throughout the league. I wouldn’t put him (as an) untouchable. But if you’re looking at this roster with Jalen (Brunson), RJ, (Immanuel) Quickley, (Quentin) Grimes, those are your kind of cornerstone guys to build around.”