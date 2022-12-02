Knicks Star Receives Damning Assessment: ‘Little Reason to Believe’

The New York Knicks and RJ Barrett agreed to a contract extension shortly after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This extension kicks in after this season and will pay him over $100 million over the next four years, so the idea is he’ll be improving over the course of the deal as he’s been doing over the course of his career so far.

However, his fourth season has seen him hit a wall so far, and Barrett is hovering around 40 percent from the field despite taking the most shots on the team.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley compiled a list of three things the Knicks could be buying or selling so far this season, and he “regretfully” says he’s buying that Barrett has plateaued.

Is Barrett at His Ceiling?

We’re not even at the midway point of the season but some people are thinking Barrett could’ve already reached his peak.

The start of the season hasn’t been that great for him, but he’s shown some flashes of what the team hopes he can become. On the year, he’s averaging 18.8 points per game and is one of the Knicks’ focal points on offense, but his efficiency leaves a lot to be desired.

Strangely enough, this is the type of criticism Julius Randle faced last year, but he’s turned things around this year while Barrett is the one struggling.

Buckley believes this could be it for Barrett, as strange as that might sound when talking about a 22-year-old lottery pick.

“The Knicks have little choice but to stick with Barrett and hope he works his way out of this,” he wrote. “There’s little reason to believe a breakthrough is coming, though.”

As for whether he’s buying the fact that Barrett has hit his plateau, he says he has to agree with it.

“Regretfully buy,” he concluded. “Barrett is too young to completely abandon hope, but he simply hasn’t become the player the Knicks need him to be.”

What Can Be Done?

Looking back on it, trading Barrett for Mitchell if that was available might not have been the worst idea, but the Knicks decided to put their trust into their guy.

Some people have already called on the Knicks to either move on from Randle or Barrett as the pair doesn’t work together.

“The Knicks took a measured shot on Randle and Barrett as a nucleus for a contending team,” wrote The Knicks Walls’ Mike Cortez. “It didn’t go as it initially seemed it would go. The worst thing the team could be now is stubborn.”

For somebody who’s so young, it’s probably best for the Knicks to hang onto Barrett and hope he turns a corner, despite the fact that things haven’t gone great for him so far. Barrett is a important part of the team, and if he’s struggling there’s no way for the team to make any noise in the playoffs, or even make the play-in tournament.

As it stands right now, the Knicks are barely hanging on to being in the race, and they might end up competing in the play-in by default, but there’s little reason to expect them to go far into the playoffs if they make it.