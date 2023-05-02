RJ Barrett Gets Real When Discussing Julius Randle Ahead of Knicks-Heat Game 2

The New York Knicks were forced to play Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat without their star centerpiece Julius Randle in the fold, as he was held out due to a nagging ankle sprain.

Unsurprisingly, whilst playing at less than 100%, Tom Thibodeau’s club struggled and, ultimately, fell by a final score of 108-101.

Now, as the Knicks gear up for Tuesday’s Game 2, the jury is still out on whether or not the big man will finally make his return to action though, according to RJ Barrett, Randle’s uncertainty cannot be an excuse for New York to come in unprepared for battle.

“Whether he’s out there or not we got to try and figure it out because we’re in it, we’re here. Of course, we want him back, but we got to be prepared for everything,” RJ Barrett said of Julius Randle during a recent practice day media session.

Barrett would also note during his media session that, should the 28-year-old ultimately suit up, “he’s going to be Julius Randle” and that “him being out there on the court definitely does something for us.”

Julius Randle Predicted to Return for Knicks in Game 2

Though Julius Randle still remains questionable for Game 2, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green predicated on a recent episode of his podcast that he’ll make his return to the Knicks on Tuesday, though noted that there may be some serious readjustment problems that pop up.

“You definitely don’t want to go down 0-2 headed to South Beach,” Green added. “I think with them losing 0-1—[Randle] he was shooting [Sunday]—he’ll be out there [in] Game 2. But, he’s missed some time these last few weeks, and rhythm and all of that starts to come into play, conditioning, fit because now they gotta fit him in. It’s not like you’re just sticking somebody. Julius has the ball a lot in that offense, so guys gotta find their spots and where they get their shots. So, it’s a lot of moving parts in that series.”

Julius Randle came into the postseason hobbled with an ankle sprain, which was ironically sustained late in the season while playing against the Miami Heat back on March 29.

He reaggravated it during the first-round series between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers and has been relegated to the sidelines since mid-way through their series-clinching Game 5 win back on April 26.

Through five games played during this year’s playoff run, Randle is sporting averages of 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

Julius Randle Among 3 Key Players Questionable for Game 2

Heading into Game 2, it appears that both the Knicks and Heat have a few of their core players with their availability status still up in the air.

Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 1, 2023

For New York, Jalen Brunson joins Julius Randle in the “questionable” department, both with ankle ailments, while Miami’s cornerstone Jimmy Butler is also suffering from his own ankle sprain that was suffered during Sunday’s Game 1, as per the league’s official injury report.

Should both Knicks stars be relegated to the sidelines, one should expect Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin to have sizeably increased roles within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.