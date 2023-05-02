RJ Barrett Singled Out as Knicks Take on Miami Heat in Game 2

The New York Knicks are far from full strength during these early stages of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat, and Greg Swartz believes this is when RJ Barrett needs to step up the most in order to make up for his team’s hardships.

In a recent piece by Bleacher Report, the fourth-year wing was singled out as being the key factor for Tom Thibodeau’s club to potentially secure their second consecutive series victory and advance to their first conference finals since 2000, especially with star Julius Randle hobbled with a nagging ankle injury.

“With Julius Randle battling more ankle issues, Barrett will need to step up his own scoring and playmaking. He outdueled Donovan Mitchell over the last three games of the opening round (22.0 points on 55.8 percent shooting) and needs to continue that hot play against Miami,” Swartz said of RJ Barrett.

Despite a slow start to the 2023 NBA Playoffs, RJ Barrett has been absolutely electric from Game 3 of round one onward, as he’s averaging 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field.

In Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday afternoon, he posted a stat line of 26 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal on 50.0% shooting from the floor.

In order for the Knicks to have a chance of advancing to round three, Greg Swartz believes they will need a strong series from Barrett.

Though it’s still early and New York currently finds itself behind 1-0, it appears he’s already off to a sound start.

RJ Barrett Preaches Preparedness Amid Julius Randle Uncertainty

Julius Randle was absent from the Knicks lineup during Sunday’s Game 1 and, ultimately, the club fell to the Heat by a final score of 108-101.

While his on-court attributes were certainly missed during the contest and will continue to be if he remains on the sidelines, RJ Barrett made it clear during a recent post-practice media session that his availability status cannot be an excuse for New York to come into any game unprepared.

“Whether he’s out there or not we got to try and figure it out because we’re in it, we’re here. Of course, we want him back, but we got to be prepared for everything,” RJ Barrett said of Julius Randle during a recent practice day media session.

Play

RJ Barrett | NY Knicks Media Availability (May 1, 2023) RJ Barrett speaks to the media after practice. 2023-05-01T20:21:54Z

During the media session, Barrett would make sure to note that while he believes the Knicks must be ready to play regardless of the All-Star’s health status, clearly having a healthy Julius Randle in the fold gives them a much-desired boost in the talent department, as he said: “him being out there on the court definitely does something for us.”

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson Game Time Decisions for Knicks

Heading into Tuesday’s Game 2, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle’s status for the contest is still viewed as up in the air, with Tom Thibodeau suggesting in a game day media session that the duo will be game-time decisions.

“They’re going to go through their warmup and then once they go through their warmup [the medical staff] will give us the update,” Tom Thibodeau said of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Tom Thibodeau says both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will be game-time decisions tonight: pic.twitter.com/hEUxokctPy — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 2, 2023

While Julius Randle’s status is a result of reaggravating a sprained ankle during the club’s series-clinching win against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round of the playoffs, Tom Thibodeau noted that Jalen Brunson’s ailment isn’t a result of “a specific play” but, rather, “it’s just soreness.”