Knicks’ RJ Barrett Shines but Canada Drops Heartbreaker to Germany [LOOK]

New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett scored 12 points as a starter for Canada, but it was not enough as they dropped a heartbreaking 86-81 loss to Germany on Wednesday.

RJ Barrett vs Germany highlights pic.twitter.com/YOfCBqaZtO — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) August 9, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Lu Dort fueled Canada’s fightback from an early 18-point deficit, 38-20, in the first half to tie the game.

But Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner, who had 18 points, broke a 79-79 deadlock. Toronto Raptors’ new point guard Dennis Schröder added 16 points as he orchestrated Germany’s strong finish. Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis scored 17 points.

Germany draws up an ATO that leads to Dennis Schröder finding Franz Wagner for a catch and shoot triple to lift Germany back up by three against Team Canada in their second Pre-FIBA World Cup exhibition game. pic.twitter.com/1C6iiim93k — Fawzan Amer (@FawzanAmer_) August 9, 2023

Dort led Canada with 14 points off the bench with Barrett as the team’s second-leading scorer. Highly-touted Thunder’s All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to only eight points.

Germany built a 15-point lead, 23-8, on a 13-0 run to pull away in the opening quarter from a tight 10-8 score.

Canada finally adjusted in their first warm-up game in the second half, erasing a 16-point halftime deficit, 50-34, to force the 79-79 deadlock in the closing minutes.

Barrett will see action anew on Saturday when Canada faces New Zealand in Hamburg, Germany.

RJ Barrett Changes Summer Workout

Barrett showed some of the moves he worked out with his trainer Drew Hanlen against Germany.

Hanlen revealed they have deviated from their previous workouts focused on shiftiness and instead locked in on the Knicks’ forward’s strength.

“And so this summer, instead of spending time on shiftiness, which just hasn’t clicked over the last year and a half-ish of trying to implement that in some of his workouts, we really spend more time on getting outside defenders’ hips so that he can use his strength to get through defenders, instead of naturally shifting [past] them,” Hanlen said on the Big Knick Energy podcast.

RJ Barrett works on his burst of speed & midrange with skills trainer @DrewHanlen! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/nNGySTWpm2 — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2023

Barrett is entering his fifth season, and the first of his $107 million, four-year rookie extension with the Knicks.

Team USA off to Strong Start Behind Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton

Unlike Canada, Team USA had a strong start in their 2023 FIBA World Cup buildup led by Barrett’s Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson and Indiana Pacers’ All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Brunson started and logged in a double-double performance (10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists) while Haliburton dished out a game-high 12 assists as a backup as Team USA routed Puerto Rico 117-74 on Monday.

“I think that the more ball handlers you have, the better,” Haliburton told The Athletic. “I think the way we play is kind of whoever gets it, get out and push. But I think having Jalen and me at the point guard spot, regardless of if we play together, if I’m behind him or in front of him, whatever, like it doesn’t matter because I think we’re two very capable guys and that’s the biggest thing with USA Basketball. Like everybody’s going to play. We’re all used to playing 35, 38, 40 minutes a game in the season. But with this, you’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Team USA coach Steve Kerr is leaning on Brunson as the leader of the young national team.

“I think Jalen is such a natural leader,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr told ESPN during their training camp last weekend. “Because he’s a point guard, he immediately comes to mind. He’s the one who’s leading the ‘1, 2, 3 USA’ chant. Some guys just, it just comes naturally to them.”

“But we’ve got a great group. There’s leadership that comes from a lot of them and it’s fun to see.”