RJ Barrett Issues 3-Word Statement on State of Knicks Ahead of Game 3

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are heading into Saturday’s Game 3 down in South Beach tied up at one win apiece in their best-of-seven semifinal matchup. While this series has proven to be, and is expected to continue on being a hard-fought endeavor, RJ Barrett has confidence that his team is prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way.

In a recent edition of New York Legacies with Ahmad Rashad, the fourth-year wing was asked to describe this Knicks team. In response, Barrett issued a three-word descriptor: “Very locked in.”

“Very locked in, you know. Very locked in. We’re playing hard together and just wanting to win,” RJ Barrett said of his New York Knicks.

After a slow start to the 2023 postseason whilst squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in round one, RJ Barrett has managed to come on strong now in round two as he is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.9% from deep.

Jalen Rose Praises RJ Barrett’s Efforts for Knicks

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson may unanimously be viewed as the leaders of this Knicks team, but ESPN’s Jalen Rose couldn’t help but heap praise upon RJ Barrett for his efforts and contributions throughout these playoffs.

During a May 3 episode of NBA Today, the former league veteran highlighted the wing’s poise and mindset as being major factors in continuously honing his on-court abilities.

“I’m going with the Knicks [against the Heat] because so many different players have shown that they can be productive. Let’s start with RJ Barrett, who started his career drafted by the Knicks, and when you get drafted behind Zion [Williamson] and Ja Morant, it’s easy to get overlooked, but I appreciate it’s all about basketball with him. It’s not about his nightlife. It’s not about who he’s dating. He keeps working on his game. He played well. He’s a great contributor,” Rose said of RJ Barrett.

RJ showed up and went straight to work 💼 📊 24 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/DlJrrkekTF — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 3, 2023

RJ Barrett played a career-high 73 games in 2022-23 and finished year four off with solid averages of 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Knicks-Heat Predicted to Split Games 3 & 4

This semifinal series between the Knicks and Heat has been an evenly matched affair to this point, with both parties collecting a win through the first two games played.

Now heading into Game 3 on the road in Miami, CP “The Franchise” of Knicks Fan TV boldly claimed during recent segment on SNY’s The Putback with Ian Begley that the back-and-forth victories will only continue, as he predicted that New York will wind up taking the first game on the road, though he believes this series will be tied up at two games apiece once they head back to MSG for Game 5.

“I think they split it again. This is going seven [games]. Classic Knicks-Heat battle. I think the Knicks will win [Game 3] and lose a tough one in [Game 4],” CP “The Franchise” predicted.

Who wins tomorrow's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4 between the Knicks and Heat? Ian, @StevePopper, and @CPTheFanchise of @KnicksFanTv make their picks The Putback with @IanBegley: https://t.co/IBHf2K6E7d pic.twitter.com/uzTK8xyG08 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 5, 2023

Following up his claims, fellow guest Steve Popper of Newsday would add in his own prediction by stating “I picked the Knicks in six at the start of the series so I’ll stick with that,” though he and host Ian Begley agreed that Games 3 and 4 will be split evenly.