Knicks Star RJ Barrett Makes Major Offseason Commitment

Through all the trials and tribulations of the New York Knicks‘ 2021-22 season — the injuries, the unexpected decline of Julius Randle, the Kemba Walker experience, et al. — RJ Barrett’s growth over the course of the campaign served as a shining beacon in the storm.

The former No. 3 overall pick overcame an early-season shooting slump, a bout with COVID-19, multiple losing streaks and the usual media circus to display steady growth throughout the campaign. By year’s end, he had posted a career-best scoring average of 20 points per contest.

And while his efficiency waned somewhat, he also exhibited some of the traits one would expect to see from a potential franchise cornerstone. Said Heat star Jimmy Butler after Barrett lit up Miami for 46 points in February: “I don’t think anybody is surprised or should be surprised… he’s gonna be the face of the Knicks.”

Per an announcement from Canada Basketball on Tuesday, Barrett will have an opportunity to showcase his ever-expanding game on an international stage this summer as well.

Barrett Makes Multiyear Commitment to Team Canada

Play

Offseason Wings Primer Pt. 1: Can RJ Barrett prove his worth as a max player for the Knicks? Alex and Gavin continue their offseason previews by breaking down the wings already on the Knicks' roster. Can RJ Barrett take the next step to becoming a true young star? Will Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish be given the opportunities they need to get better? Does one of Evan Fournier or Alec Burks need to… 2022-04-30T15:05:48Z

The Canadian Senior Men’s National Team just revealed its summer core roster in advance of the third window of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers. However, the 14 ballers joining the squad aren’t just signing up for a couple of offseason games — each player agreed to a three-year commitment running through the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“The true value of chemistry, camaraderie and continuity cannot be overlooked when building any team,” said head coach Nick Nurse. “By assembling committed core groups of players and staff to represent Canada over the next several years, we firmly believe will position this program for sustained success, both now and in the future.”

Joining Barrett on the national team will be Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Khem Birch, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cory Joseph, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos and Dwight Powell.

Should any of the aforementioned players find themselves unavailable to play, their attendance at training camp will continue to be expected for the three-year duration.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is slated to take place from August 25 to September 10 of next year in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Get all the latest Knicks news, analysis and viral content! Follow the Heavy on Knicks Facebook page!

Follow Heavy on Knicks!

Barrett’s National Team Ties Run Deep

The Knicks star — who was born in Toronto and began his prep career in Mississauga, Ontario — is no stranger to Canada’s national basketball program.

He was the youngest player on the country’s silver-winning entry into the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. He showed out for Team Canada in U17 and U19 competition as well, leading the way to a World Cup title in the latter in 2017. Barrett made his senior team debut the following year, and he has maintained a presence in the national program ever since.

Additionally, his father — former St. John’s standout Rowan Barrett — currently serves as Canada Basketball’s GM/executive VP for the Senior Men’s Program.

READ NEXT: