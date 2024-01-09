RJ Barrett Explains What Happened When He Was Traded by the Knicks

The news that the New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby was shocking. Reports had previously indicated that the Knicks were interested in Anunoby, but it wasn’t expected to happen on December 30, 2023.

Even Barrett was surprised that he had to pack his bags and head to Toronto, Canada, his hometown. In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Barrett spoke about finding out he was getting traded.

“I had no clue. I just got the call when it happened. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ ” Barrett told Andscape recently. “I was so confused. I didn’t see it coming. When he told me the Raptors, I was like, ‘OK, at least I’m coming home.’ ”

Shocking to fans, and even more shocking to the Knicks’ former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

RJ Barrett Feels Comfortable in Toronto

While surprised to receive the call that he was going to be traded, Barrett returns home. New York is an incredible city and loved by many, but it’s tough to beat playing in your hometown.

As a player, this could help Barrett reach new heights. Since his arrival, he’s averaged 21 points, 3 assists, and 6.5 rebounds. After struggling with New York for parts of his career, perhaps Toronto can help turn him into the player he was expected to be.

In the same interview with Andscape, Barrett spoke about learning with his new team.

“I’ve felt good since game one, personally, offensively,” Barrett said after the win against the Warriors. “I’ve been feeling like I’ve been playing very well. I didn’t really score the ball in a crazy way the first three games, but I’ve been efficient in trying to play the right way and help my teammates. A lot of learning going on, still learning the defensive system, trying to get better at that every day.”

It’s been a fun first few games for the 23-year-old. He grew up watching this team and now gets to put on their jersey, an accomplishment that no one can take away from him. That’s important to Barrett and he spoke about that during the Andscape interview.

“I loved going to the locker room and remember coming to the games,” Barrett said. “I loved watching Matty and Jack on TV every night. There are a lot of things. This is home. I liked a young DeMar [DeRozan]. A young DeMar was dunking everything. A young Terrence Ross was good. Sonny Weems played good. I got a lot of memories.”

Barrett Believes He Changed the Knicks

When Barrett arrived in New York, the Knicks were one of the worst teams in basketball. He leaves the franchise much better than he found it and while he didn’t change everything that needed to be changed, he did his part in making the team better.

“I helped build something in New York,” Barrett said. “When I came there we weren’t good. I left it a lot better than when it started. Definitely bittersweet, but I’m happy for those guys over there. They are happy about the trade they made and I wish nothing but the best for them.

“I grew up as a player and a person over there in New York. Those 4½ years, I will never forget.”

Barrett was a good player and an even better person during his time in New York.