Knicks’ RJ Barrett Works on His Weaknesses in Viral Video

New York Knicks ‘ starting wing RJ Barrett has been polishing his rim attack and midrange game this summer as he enters the first of his four-year, $107 million extension next season.

The 23-year-old Barrett linked up with his skills trainer Drew Hanlen in California ahead of his 2023 FIBA World Cup stint with Canada next month. The 2019 No. 3 pick was seen on the video uploaded by NBA working on a hesitation move, a quick first step on his drives, and an array of midrange shots, including a floater, step back, and pull-up jumpers.

According to Cleaning The Glass, Barrett’s 59% accuracy at the rim — shots within 4 feet of the basket — was only in the 24th percentile in the NBA last season. His 39% accuracy at the short midrange — between 4 to 14 feet — was just on the 42nd percentile in the league last season. Per NBA.com’s tracking data, Barrett shot a dismal 24.8% of his pull-ups.

Despite those struggles, Barrett still managed to average 19.6 points, buoyed by his four free throw conversions out of 5.4 attempts (74.0%) per game.

Barrett can increase his offensive production if he improves his accuracy in those areas for next season, which should boost the Knicks’ offense, which ranked 13th last season.

Kevin Durant and Knicks’ Big ‘What If’

Andscape’s Senior NBA Reporter Marc Spears believes that Kevin Durant‘s career would have benefited immensely if he joined the Knicks instead of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 free agency.

“I think KD should have went there. I think it would have done wonders for him and his career and the spotlight in New York, but that weight of 50 years and not having won a championship dealing with the back pages and all that, I think it has scared New York from getting that marquee guy, that is a top 15 jersey seller kind of guy and perennial All-Star,” Spears said on the July 27 edition of NBA Today on ESPN.

Teaming up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn instead of trying to end the Knicks’ championship drought was a no-brainer at that time. But ultimately, Durant failed to succeed in Brooklyn as their Big 3 of Irving and James Harden flopped big time.

Durant only won one playoff series during his stint with the Nets, which the Knicks duplicated last season, led by Jalen Brunson and two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle, who the Knicks settled with after Durant went to Brooklyn.

Duane Washington, Jr. Returns to Knicks

The Knicks have signed Duane Washington, Jr., the team announced Saturday, after waiving the 23-year-old guard last week.

Washington, Jr. was one of the Knicks’ two-way players last season. It appears the Knicks have brought him back on a standard contract, as they already have three two-way players in Nathan Knight, Jaylen Martin and Dylan Windler. It is unclear, however, if Washington’s new deal is an Exhibit 9 or 10 contract or a longer one.

Washington, Jr. averaged 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds over 12.7 minutes in 31 games (three starts) last season with the Phoenix Suns. The Knicks picked him up after the Suns waived him in February.