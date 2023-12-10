Knicks Coach Reveals Good and Bad News Ahead of Raptors Rematch

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau issued injury updates — good and bad news– ahead of their Monday’s home against the Toronto Raptors.

First, the bad news: Robinson’s playing status is uncertain.

“I don’t know [the extent of Robinson’s injury]. He’s being examined by the medical people. So, until we get that report, it’s just speculation,” Thibodeau said via The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

The Knicks center hurt his ankle during Friday’s 133-123 loss to the Celtics in Boston but his X-rays result did not yield any damage. Robinson briefly returned in the second half after the injury scare but sat out the entire fourth quarter.

“Mitch is fine. That was precautionary,” said Thibodeau after the loss, referring to his fourth-quarter benching.

The good news is that Jalen Brunson “is good to go” against the Raptors, Thibodeau said, according to Katz.

Brunson tweaked his ankle in the closing moments of their loss in Boston, a worrying scene that saw the point guard limping to the bench and into the locker room.

The scene evoked memories of RJ Barrett’s late-game injury two seasons ago that derailed their season and Derrick Rose’s infamous ACL injury that slowed down the former MVP in Chicago.

Asked postgame if he had regrets leaving his starters in the final 20 seconds of a blowout loss, Thibodeau nonchalantly said, “Nope,” to reporters.

If Robinson misses time, Isaiah Hartenstein will slide into the starting unit. Hartenstain grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds against the Celtics.

The Knicks will be looking to repeat over the Raptors, who they beat 119-106 last December 1 in Toronto.

Quentin Grimes Welcomes Demotion

After publicly venting his frustrations over his lack of touches and short leash amid his shooting slump, Quentin Grimes moved to the bench.

A decision he welcomed with open arms.

“He kind of let me know to try to get me a better rhythm, get me in a better flow, try to get me how I was playing last year,” Grimes said via New York Post. “He felt like it was the best thing to do and I agree with him. It’s a good thing.”

Grimes fired 13 points off the bench for his first double-digit scoring in eight games.

However, Donte DiVincenzo struggled in his return to the starting unit after two sterling spot starts earlier in the season. DiVincenzo struggled with six points on 3 of 6 shooting.

All starters finished with a negative net rating, with their new starting backcourt of Brunson and DiVincenzo each ending up a minus-21.

Knicks Checked in with Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks checked in on Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this season, according to Katz.

“…but they never made an offer for the three-time All-Star, league sources tell The Athletic. The Knicks’ new senior vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas overlapped with Towns from 2019 to 2021 when Rosas ran the Timberwolves. Towns is also a client of CAA, where Knicks president Leon Rose once ran the basketball division. Executive vice president of basketball operations William Wesley followed Rose from CAA to the Knicks, as well,” Katz wrote.

The three-time All-Star big man also played under Thibodeau.