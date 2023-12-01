Grieving HS Coach Shares Heartwarming Story About Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks‘ quirky center Mitchell Robinson is a beast on the boards, a funny entertainer on Tiktok, and a goofy interviewee. But beneath those different personas he projects on and off the court is an amazing person with a heart of gold.

His grieving high school coach, Butch Stockton, is a living proof of that.

“My wife passed away in September,” Stockton told MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow in a courtside interview during the broadcast of the Knicks’ 118-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, November 30.

Robinson had six points and nine rebounds, six off the offensive glass to hike his league-leading total to 104 offensive rebounds, 27 more than his closest pursuer, Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. But what he continues to do best on the court is nothing compared to what he does off the court.

“When my wife was in the hospital, Mitchell came each day to visit her,” Stockton recounted to Haarlow. “[Robinson] became very close to myself and my wife and after the funeral, Mitchell told everyone that he was gonna bring me to New York with him.”

“He said, ‘Coach there’s no reason you stay down here in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife.’”

mitchell robinson’s high school coach, butch stockton, is staying with him in new york, and the reason why is a real feelz punch pic.twitter.com/GpKQtGJE7O — Dan Favale (@danfavale) December 1, 2023

True to his word, Robinson brought Stockton with him to New York and they have been roommates ever since.

“It’s just been a great situation, to be honest with you,” Stockton said.

Mitchell Robinson’s Heart of Gold

Robinson said it’s the least he can do for his former high school coach who helped him reach the NBA.

“He’s a great guy,” Robinson said of Stockton. “Bringing him along with me after everything that happened in the summer. It works out for the best. I can help him out like he helped me.”

Mitchell Robinson shares more on his high school coach, Butch Stockton, who was invited to live with him after his wife passed away this past summer: pic.twitter.com/S2aQecYX9D — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 1, 2023

The 70-year-old Stockton looked after Robinson at Chalmette High School in Louisiana when he was a kid. Now, it’s his turn to look after his old coach.

Robinson plans to have Stockton as his roommate for the entire season.

“He’s sweet,” Marilyn Thomas, Robinson’s grandmother, told The Athletic in 2019. “He has a heart of gold. It’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody. That’s mainly, too, why I’m here so I can be the bad one for him, because he doesn’t know how to say no. I know how to say ‘No’ nicely.”

Indeed, he is.

Jalen Brunson Moves Past Walt Frazier

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson pumped in a season-high 42 points to prevent the Knicks from suffering what could have been an embarrassing loss to the lottery-bound Pistons, the worst team in the league this season.

It was his sixth 40-point game to climb to second among Knicks guards in franchise history, moving past two-time NBA champion Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

Brunson is only trailing Richie Guerin by eight 40-point game performances.

Frazier, who was in the broadcast booth when Brunson broke his record, was “delighted.”

“I’m delighted” — Clyde Frazier on Jalen Brunson passing him for most 40-point games by a Knicks guard pic.twitter.com/cvanX3gPOr — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 1, 2023

Brunson reached the milestone in just more than one season with the Knicks and at the rate he’s going, he could become the No. 1 on the list when it’s all said and done. Brunson only needs nine more 40-point game performances to surpass Richie Guerin on top of the list.