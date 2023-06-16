Knicks Favorites to Land All-Star Guard This Summer

The New York Knicks may seem to finally have their long-awaited franchise point guard in tow in the likes of Jalen Brunson, but this is not to say that they won’t continue to bolster the position should a top-flight talent become available.

At least, that’s what the oddsmakers seem to believe, as Betonline.ag has the franchise boasting the best odds (+200) of becoming the next employer of legendary point guard Russell Westbrook should he depart from the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason.

After having somewhat of a mid-season resurgence following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz, followed by his subsequent release, the nine-time All-Star is slated to hit free agency.

The Clippers are hoping to re-sign Russell Westbrook at a home-town discount ($3.8 million) for one year, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/kRfj4UrSwd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Though all signs point to Los Angeles wanting him to return, recent rumblings suggest that they’ll be looking for him to take a “hometown discount,” which could have him searching for proverbial greener options.

The Knicks would be able to offer significantly more than the cash-strapped Clips, even with just their $12 million non-taxpayer exception.

Through 21 games played with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook went on to post impressive per-game averages of 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and half a block while shooting 48.9% shooting from the floor and 35.6% from deep.

He would go to step up his game virtually all across the board under the bright lights of the playoffs, as he would boast averages of 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.7% from the field.

Jalen Brunson Receives Drug Test Request

As noted, though they may have the best odds to land Russell Westbrook this summer should he leave the Clippers, it appears the Knicks already have their solution to their long-time point guard woes in Jalen Brunson.

Putting forth a tremendous inaugural campaign with the franchise in 2022-23, many fans and media pundits alike feel as though the door has been officially closed on the club’s decades-long search for a trusty talent to slot in at the one that, frankly, has spanned since the days of Walt Frazier.

However, though the franchise’s faithful followers are all elated with Brunson’s play, it appears the league seems to have some underlying questions regarding it, as the 26-year-old revealed via Twitter that the league had requested him to take a drug test less than a day after the Denver Nuggets capped off their season with the club’s first championship.

Off season drug test season in full effect. It’s been 12 hours 😂😂😂 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 13, 2023

Jalen Brunson finished his season off with the Knicks sporting highly impressive per-game averages of 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from deep.

Knicks ‘Let Necessary People Know’ of Bradley Beal Interest

As is the case with virtually every big name rumored to be available on the trade market, since it was revealed that the Washington Wizards could be open to moving on from Bradley Beal this summer, the Knicks have been listed as a viable landing spot for his services.

However, since this news broke, The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that New York has already expressed their interest in trading for the All-Star guard should he officially hit the trade market.

“The Knicks have thought about Beal for longer than just this week. According to a league source close to the situation, New York’s front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available,” Katz wrote.

In a hypothetical pursuit of Bradley Beal, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer believes that the Knicks could offer up “the richest offer” in Washington’s direction, at least when it comes to draft capital.