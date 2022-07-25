Knicks Talked Trade With Western Conference Rival for Former MVP: Report

A bombshell report came out overnight that revealed Kevin Durant trades were being discussed with the Boston Celtics, but there was also news that the New York Knicks have been linked to former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Kevin Durant will undoubtedly dominate the headlines, and while the Knicks seem to be out on him, there’s still a chance New York could land some more star power.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reveals the Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers have discussed a trade for the former MVP that would see him land in New York.

Nothing is concrete as of yet, but the Knicks have kicked the tires on a move that would surely prove to be very controversial among fans.

Westbrook Trade Talks

The Lakers and Westbrook seemed like a good fit, but the results proved it was anything but. Westbrook’s production dropped across the board in LA and the Lakers ended up missing the playoffs entirely.

Dumping Westbrook would give the Lakers a fresh start, and it looks like the Knicks were at one point willing to take him on.

“Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams who have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said,” reports Charania. “There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason.”

The problem with the Lakers is teams aren’t going to want Westbrook on his own anymore, but they’ll need additional assets attached. A year of Westbrook along with some draft picks looks a lot more appetizing, and it seems like that’s what the Knicks are holding out on.

This seems like it’ll end up being the biggest reason the Lakers hold onto him going into next season if that is indeed the case.

Is Westbrook Finished?

There is a chance the former MVP could find his form again on a team that fits him better, but the Knicks did just sign Jalen Brunson to play point guard for him for the next four seasons at least.

Westbrook is the best with the ball in his hands, so competing for touches with RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Brunson wouldn’t be ideal. In fact, it could just end up being a repeat of the last season with the Lakers. The Knicks don’t quite have those same expectations, but there’s no sense going through another lost year when things have looked up this offseason.

Before joining the Lakers, Westbrook did lead the Washington Wizards into the playoffs, so he’s shown his talent very recently. Of course, a disastrous season in the spotlight of Los Angeles will lower anybody’s value.

The Knicks don’t seem like a good fit for him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t latch on somewhere else, or even run it back with the Lakers. With the way things are shaking out, it does look like that will end up being the best option for the two sides, so the Lakers are going to have to hope it works in a second season.

