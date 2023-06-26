Knicks Could Be Saving Their Trade Chips for $213 Million Superstar

The New York Knicks could be saving up all their trade chips for the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid amid reports of their hesitation to pull the trigger on a Paul George trade.

ESPN’s Nick Friedell said on the June 26 episode of The First Take that the Knicks are a team to keep an eye on if Embiid becomes available, which might happen if the Philadelphia 76ers still can’t get over the hump despite the coaching switch from Doc Rivers to Nick Nurse.

“There’s so much focus right now on James Harden, but what happens if they go back into the postseason and this team just cannot get through the brick wall that is the second round? What occurs then? It means, a year from now, we’re going to be sitting here, and the NBA world will be wondering, ‘Has Joel Embiid had enough?’. It is the question that has been rumbling underneath the surface around the league right now,” Friedell said on First Take.

“At what point does Joel Embiid look around and go, ‘It’s not happening for me, here, I need to go elsewhere.’ I’m telling you all right now: the team to keep an eye on sits right here in New York City, and it’s the Knicks because they would love nothing more than to put every asset they have just like every other team and say, ‘Hey Joel come play at the Garden, come be around Jalen Brunson and be in a situation that is ready-made for you to compete for a title right away,” he added.

Embiid’s $213 million four-year supermax extension kicks in next season, with a $59 million player option on the final year when he turns 32.

The six-time All-Star is coming off his first MVP season, averaging a career-best 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks. A knee injury slowed him down in the playoffs as his scoring took a sharp turn (from 55% overall and 33% from deep to 43% and 18%). In nine playoff games, Embiid averaged 23.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.8 blocks.

Knicks president Leon Rose used to represent Embiid when he was still with the Creative Artists Agency. Embiid left CAA last year.

Knicks Trade Target Leaves Klutch Sports

Toronto Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby has decided to leave Klutch Sports, opening the door for the Knicks to land the coveted two-way wingman via trade or free agency down the road.

“The Raptors continue to consistently resist trade inquiries for in-demand swingman O.G. Anunoby, but there is a bit of Anunoby news for those interested in player representation and its accompanying machinations,” Stein wrote in his subscription-based Substack newsletter. “Word is Anunoby is leaving Klutch Sports and soon to choose new representation.”

Anunoby’s agency switch came on the heels of a New York Daily News report that Klutch Sports would be against a trade to the Knicks for one of their top clients, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

Anunoby can become an unrestricted free agent after next season if he declines his $19.9 million player option.

The Knicks have declined Derrick Rose’s $15.6M team option, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

The Phoenix Suns and his former team, Chicago Bulls, are potential landing spots for the former MVP, as they both desperately need a veteran point guard in their rotation.

The door remains open for a Rose comeback in New York if nothing materializes for him in the open market.