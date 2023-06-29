Knicks ‘Top Target’ Legendary 3-Point Marksman in Free Agency

The New York Knicks proved to be one of the more efficient offensive clubs in the association last season, as they tied for the third-best offensive rating at 117.0. Despite this, however, they still proved to be a middling long-range shooting team, as they converted on just 35.4% of their attempts from deep (19 in the NBA).

This summer, the front office should strongly consider adding on talents who can help aid in their efforts to improve upon their 3-point shooting, and Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale believes veteran guard Seth Curry should be New York’s “top target” on the free agency market.

“My Bleacher Report colleague, Grant Hughes, made the case for the New York Knicks to sign Seth Curry, and his reasoning was spot on: ‘No playoff team canned a lower percentage of their three-point shots than the Knicks. Cite their lack of secondary playmaking, ankle injuries to virtually every key piece of the rotation or whatever else you like, but 29.6 percent shooting from distance was the main reason New York’s postseason run ended in the conference semifinals. Seth Curry can help with that. The 32-year-old guard shot 40.5 percent from deep for the Nets last season and ranks fifth all-time (among players with at least 1,500 career attempts) at a scorching 43.5 percent,'” Favale (and Grant Huges) wrote.

As noted, Seth Curry is one of the most efficient long-range snipers the league has ever seen. Since 2019-20, the 32-year-old finds himself sporting per-game averages of 12.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% from the field and 43.3% from deep.

Though Favale stated that some “fans and analysts will clamor for a bigger splash” than the likes of role player Seth Curry, as opposed to some of the bigger names that have been linked to the Knicks throughout the year, he argues that the veteran guard is “both gettable and serves a purpose.”

Knicks, Donte DiVincenzo Have ‘Mutual Interest’

Should the Knicks wish to go a different route to add on more shooting firepower, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer has reported that there is “growing noise” that they could be interested in adding a player like Donte DiVincenzo to the roster via free agency.

According to SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley, it seems as though this interest is mutual.

“As SNY reported, prominent members of the Knick organization are in favor of pursuing DiVincenzo in free agency. There is mutual interest between the Knicks and DiVincenzo,” Begley wrote.

Donte DiVincenzo is 1 of 5 reserves w/at least 15 starts to average at least 9 pts, 3 assists & hit at least 37% from three last season. There’s mutual interest between DiVincenzo & the Knicks. But NYK will have competition from MIN & others for the FA: https://t.co/1BhTZySlG2 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 28, 2023

DiVincenzo is coming off an impressive season serving as a second-unit spark plug for the Golden State Warriors, where he posted averages of 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from deep through 72 games played.

Just recently, rumors of a Knicks signing seemed to heat up immensely after ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported on June 27 that the guard decided not to pick up his $4.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and, in turn, test the waters of free agency this summer.

Bruce Brown a Possible Backup Option for Knicks

Though the Knicks have been heavily linked as a possible destination for Donte DiVincenzo this summer, they are by no means the only organization that will be pursuing his services, as Begley noted in his report that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are all expected to be in the mix once free agency opens on June 30.

Because of this, SNY’s NBA insider suggests that New York may wish to set their sights on Denver Nuggets wing, Bruce Brown Jr should their pursuits of DiVincenzo fall short.

“If it doesn’t work out with DiVincenzo, I think they could make a run at Bruce Brown. Obviously, a 3&D player [who] helped the Nuggets in a big way,” Begley said.

"If it doesn't work out with DiVincenzo, I think [the Knicks] could make a run at Bruce Brown" – @IanBegley Ian, @TheFrankIsola, and @iHateShaun preview NBA free agency on The Putback with Ian Begley: https://t.co/l1eOzDyl5y pic.twitter.com/wuY53rwYwM — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 27, 2023

During his first season with the Nuggets, Brown found himself posting solid per-game averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from deep through 80 games played and served as a key member of the club’s bench unit during their championship run.

Since 2019-20, he is putting up averages of 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and over half a block per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from deep while boasting a defensive rating of 112.2 throughout this span.