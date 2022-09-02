Knicks Linked to 24-Year-Old Star Following Donovan Mitchell Fallout

The New York Knicks whiffed in their pursuit of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and it’s safe to say that the fans are feeling the pain.

It’s been a long time since New York has had a true star in town, and fans had their hopes up that Mitchell could fill the Carmelo Anthony-sized shoes. He ultimately landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

In true Knicks fans fashion, the focus immediately shifted to the next big fish that could want out of their current situation, and that’s Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The promising guard has gotten better every year he’s been the league, but he’s also the face of a team that figures to be rebuilding for many years to come.

With Chet Holmgren now out for the season, it looks to be another lost season for the Thunder, and the clock could be ticking on Gilgeous-Alexander. It’s no secret Thunder general manager Sam Presti loves collecting draft picks, and the Knicks have a lot of them.

The issue is the Knicks weren’t all that willing to open up the vault for Mitchell, so why would they do it for Gilgeous-Alexander?

Inevitable Link

The next morning after the Mitchell trade was revealed, the New York Post’s Marc Berman stirred the pot by getting fans riled by linking the team to the Thunder star.

“There will be other disgruntled fish in the sea – with OKC PG Shai-Gilgeous Alexander often mentioned,” he said.



Before Mitchell was even traded, fans started to float this idea because it’s important for the Knicks to keep their options open.

Knicks should make the same offer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as are making for Donovan Mitchell. See who bites first. — It’s a Hard Knicks Life (@HardKnicksLife) August 25, 2022

A name like Gilgeous-Alexander would fit the Knicks profile as he’s just as young as some of the other core, so this would make a lot of sense from that aspect. However, there’s currently now indication the Thunder would want to give him up, especially since he’s set to hit free agency five years from now in 2027.

Mitchell had a similar situation with the Jazz, but the difference there was that Utah was in the midst of a tear down while the Thunder are on the rise. Does that mean the Thunder won’t make their star guard available in a trade? It’s tough to say at this point.

Knicks Moving Forward

After missing out on Mitchell, the Knicks announced that RJ Barrett had officially signed his extension, so it seems like the team is ready to move on.

The addition of Jalen Brunson is a big one for the team as he’ll anchor the point guard position for the team for the next four years, at least that’s what the plan is. Julius Randle’s future with the squad is still up in the air as his role appears set to change greatly.

After being the focal point of the offseason for the past two seasons, it’s looking like that could shift with Brunson being in town because the Knicks have been without a real option at point guard until now. Time will tell what coach Tom Thibodeau has in store.

READ NEXT: RJ Barrett Sounds Off on New Extension With Knicks