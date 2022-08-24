Knicks Star a ‘Name to Watch’ in Trade Talks: Report

Ever since news broke back on July 12 that the Utah Jazz were listening to offers for Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks have found themselves listed as being the favorites to wind up striking a deal for him.

From their astounding collection of draft capital to the impressive assortment of young prospects the Knicks possess many intriguing assets that could wind up being included in an outbound trade package for the 25-year-old guard and just recently, one player, in particular, has seemingly caught the eye of Utah’s front office.

According to an August 23 report by SNY’s Ian Begley, sources have informed the NBA Insider that the Jazz have a “strong interest” in acquiring third-year star RJ Barrett.

“The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say.

“The Jazz are seeking [multiple first-round picks]. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included,” says Begley.

This past season with the Knicks, Barrett saw himself finish with career-highs in numerous statistical categories, boasting averages of 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3 assists through 70 games played.

Knicks Would Rather Trade Barrett Than Grimes

Despite having just put up a rather strong third-year campaign and being a recent top-3 NBA Draft selection, reports are that the New York Knicks would be more willing to trade away RJ Barrett than some of their other players, namely Quentin Grimes.

According to a recent report by the New York Post’s Marc Berman, head coach Tom Thibodeau seems to be a bit trepidatious about including the sophomore guard in a deal for Donovan Mitchell.

“There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett…Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan,” Berman wrote.

Outside of Thibodeau, in Begley’s own report he noted that sources have told him “some decision-makers” are also open to including Barrett in a trade to Utah.

Mitchell Wants New York

As much as the Knicks seem to want Donovan Mitchell, one could argue that the feeling is rather mutual.

At least, that’s what the New York Post’s Marc Berman insinuated in an August 21 sit-dow with SNY’s Dexter Henry when asked whether or not the All-Star’s public activity in New York this summer should be seen as a “sign that he definitely wants to be a Knick?”

“Without a doubt. I mean, he always spends his offseason in New York but he’s never making all these appearances. And for him to show up to all those Rangers playoff games when he’s not even a hockey fan, [it] was very surprising. He was just at Rucker Park, they had a night for him with the Cyclones,” Berman said.

“And August 30, they’re having ‘Knicks Night’ at Citi Field, which is a little surprising and perhaps a little mysterious, as they said ‘special Knicks will be on hand.’”

Despite this optimism by Berman, however, Mitchell has never publicly claimed a desire to play for the Knicks and has yet to even request a trade out of Utah.