Knicks Disgruntled Starter Likes Tweet Calling for His Job

Amidst a New York Knicks season that’s been full of disappointment, one narrative that’s been inescapable for fans is the future of starting center Mitchell Robinson.

The fourth-year big is averaging 8.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in 64 appearances this season.

But given the peculiarity of his contract situation with the Knicks, there’s a strong uncertainty surrounding any future that involves him playing in the Big Apple.

Of course, it doesn’t help that Robinson maintains a social media presence that hasn’t come off necessarily “team-friendly,” replying to random fans and discussing New York’s downfalls.

His activity following their latest loss to the Utah Jazz is a prime example.

Not one hour following the final buzzer, Robinson liked a tweet suggesting Jericho Sims take his job as starting center:

Mitchell Robinson finished with just four points, three rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal against three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

And the New York Knicks, fell to 11 games below .500, 30-41, and the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

But this isn’t the first time their starting center has taken to social media to voice his displeasure with the team.

Robinson Has a History of Vocal Unrest

Down three games to one in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks were definitely missing starting center Mitchell Robinson, who was out with a broken right foot.

And the 23-year old grew increasingly restless on the sidelines.

Robinson posted a brief highlight montage on Instagram following Game Four, from a January 21 win over the Golden State Warriors, captioned ‘Missing the fight’ with the praying hands emoji:

Mitchell Robinson’s social media campaign for a return continues. This time with a highlight reel. Reminding the New York Knicks what they’re missing perhaps? (via @mrobinson23_ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/yVDBmQLKdQ — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) June 1, 2021

He also posted it to his Instagram story, making it just the latest in a series of cryptic postings.

And the week prior, Robinson posted this message on Instagram, seemingly begging to be brought back to the hardwood:

Mitchell Robinson sounds off from the sidelines. 🥴🙏 (via @mrobinson23_ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/InPpU8zTTT — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) May 29, 2021

It sent fans into a spiral, wondering if Robinson was preparing to have his own “Willis Reed” moment.

But Game Two came and passed, and the center made no appearance.

The same can be said for Games Three through Five, where Atlanta won three straight and closed out the series.

Not even one year later, he and the team are seemingly back at odds, but now with the element of a contract extension looming standing in between them.

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks have some things to figure out.

This summer, this month, this week, or perhaps even right now.

It’s better to strike the iron while it’s hot, as they say. And the 23-year old big man is definitely “fired up,” albeit off the floor more so than on the hardwood.

But he’s not the only member of the starting five eligible for a new contract this summer.

Barrett is Extension Eligible

Former third overall pick RJ Barrett will be eligible for a rookie-based extension this summer, as he prepares to enter the final season on his rookie deal.

And if he signs one, he’ll be the first New York Knicks rookie to sign a second, multi-year contract with the team since Charlie Ward did it in 1999.

Barrett, when recently asked if he’s put any thought to being the one that breaks “the curse,” maintained his hopes of signing an extension with the team this summer:

“Hundred percent.” — RJ Barrett on whether he wants to be the first Knicks draft pick to sign a multiyear contract with New York after his rookie deal since Charlie Ward, who was drafted in 1994. Barrett is extension eligible this summer. pic.twitter.com/SkFTdioHhU — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 15, 2022

Based on how he’s played since the calendar turned in 2022, it’s safe to say the Knicks are hopeful he will, too.

Over that span (30 games), Barrett’s averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

That includes seven games with 30+ points and a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Barrett has been on an absolute tear, providing further argument as to why the New York Knicks should waste no time in offering him a new contract.

Mitchell Robinson, on the other hand, has been equally active–just on Twitter.

