Stephen A. Smith Slams Phil Jackson Over Knicks-Donovan Mitchell Blunder

As the New York Knicks continue to negotiate with the Utah Jazz over a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, it’s hard not to wonder what might have been had Phil Jackson drafted the star shooting guard in the first place.

Revisionist history always generates judgment, either good or bad, but in this instance, there’s a genuine reason to be perplexed at Jackson’s decision. This isn’t to say that Frank Ntilikina was a bust – he’s a reliable defender off the bench, but with the 8th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, it’s hard to be happy with how things turned out.

Perhaps that’s why ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decided to eviscerate the 11-time champion head coach in an August 18 episode of First Take – as he laid the blame for missing out on Mitchell firmly at Jackson’s feet.

“Donovan Mitchell is a star. I will never speak highly of Phil Jackson again because he passed up on that brother to draft Frank Ntilikina. Every shred of credibility Phil Jackson ever had – even though he’s an 11-time champion – went out the window with me. I believe that Phil Jackson should be banned from New York City Limits after what he did with that pick,” Smith said.

Unfortunately, Mitchell ended up being drafted by the Jazz, and now, both franchises are embroiled in trade discussions, with neither team seeming to get close to a reasonable offer.

Jazz’s Initial Asking Price was Absurd

Once Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an absolute haul of draft picks, it was clear the Jazz were entering rebuild mode and would look to create a treasure trove of assets.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine anyone envisioning what Utah’s initial asking price for Mitchell would be. Luckily, an August 20 report by Marc Berman of the New York Post has spread some light on the subject.

“According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth. The Knicks’ major concern, according to sources, is giving away too many future assets, which could leave them stuck in an area far below championship contender,” Berman wrote in his article.

Of course, Utah is simply trying to start negotiations from a position of strength, and there is almost no chance that the final agreement between the two sides – should one be reached – includes such a significant amount of draft picks.

Knicks Unlikely To Trade Barrett

Despite New York’s eagerness to acquire Mitchell, there is a high chance that RJ Barrett is kept out of negotiations – partly due to his current contract situation, and partly due to the franchise being invested in his continued development.

When speaking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, an Eastern Conference GM discussed Barrett’s contract situation and why it could be offputting for potentially interested teams.

“R.J. is extension-eligible. That is a tough position. He might want max money or something close to it. He is not going to get it. It’s a tough negotiation for the Knicks with that because you have to commit to $30 million per year for a guy who is very good as a scorer and has potential but has not shown he is an elite player, really. There is interest in R.J. but no one wants to trade for him, then take on the job of negotiating with him. Let the Knicks do that,” The executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

REPORT: The Knicks have “put out word” that RJ Barrett will not be available in trades, even for Donovan Mitchell. (via @SeanDeveney, https://t.co/i8Uw8HoBT1) pic.twitter.com/VjO2a6IaaG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2022

Obviously, if the Knicks and Jazz decide to keep Barrett out of trade negotiations that could mean Obi Topping and Quentin Grimes are the two primary young players to be added to any potential deal – and that’s not necessarily a good thing.