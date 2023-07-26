Stephen A. Smith Urges Knicks to Swap RJ Barrett for $176 Million Superstar

For months now, rumors have been circulating about what the future may have in store for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard who, earlier this month, officially demanded a trade. Though the popular belief is the Miami Heat are his preferred destination, Stephen A. Smith suggests the New York Knicks should still get involved.

During a July 25 episode of First Take, the ESPN personality went on an all-out tantrum explaining why the $176 million superstar should look to take his talents to the Big Apple and broached the idea of a trade idea headlined by RJ Barrett that could potentially make such a hypothetical become a reality.

“Did you know that the New York Knicks have 11 picks between now and the year 2030? Did you know that seven of those first-round picks are their own? Did you know that they’re available [and that] they could trade eight picks. Now it won’t take that much, but they can afford to give up three or four picks, plus an RJ Barrett, plus an Evan Fournier,” Smith said.

“You trade RJ Barrett, you trade Evan Fournier, you trade [Quentin] Grimes. I don’t want to give up [Immanuel] Quickley, but if I have to I would for [Lillard], but I don’t want to give him up. You give up those three players and about three to four picks. The Portland Trail Blazer cannot possibly argue that that’s not enough assets.”

.@stephenasmith gives us ALL the reasons Dame should play for the Knicks 👀 1. Knicks assets > Heat assets

2. NYC attracts talent

3. Randle will adjust

4. Dame/Brunson can coexist

5. MSG is the Mecca pic.twitter.com/QafTvr3401 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 25, 2023

Stephen A. seems convinced that Damian Lillard should “add the New York Knicks to the list of your coveted destinations,” urging him to “just imagine while you’re sitting there and showing everybody that you’re the greatest shooter from the point guard position in the world this side of Stephen Curry, when you’re pulling up damn near from half court, when you’re sitting there and you’re telling New York City ‘Dame time, Dame time,’ and by the way you’re waving goodbye to opponents, imagine how that would go over in the Mecca which is New York City.”

Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson ‘Can Coexist’ on Knicks

Though the Knicks already seem to have their franchise point guard in tow with Jalen Brunson, Stephen A. Smith still thinks the front office should consider bringing on the likes of Lillard, as he strongly believes the duo could coexist in the starting backcourt together.

“[Jalen Brunson] with the ball in his hands is something special,” Smith said. “Obviously, he’s an elite point guard. He’s shown himself to be that way. [He’s] poised, and more importantly, he produces under pressure,” Smith said.

“You’re a closer Dame. Now I understand from a size perspective it seems a bit undersized in that backcourt, but you’d be coached by Tom Thibodeau, an elite defensive coach, you got Mitchell Robinson in the middle… I’m telling you right now, the temperament, the poise, the ability to produce under pressure, all of these things Jalen Brunson has proven. Obviously [Lillard has] too. So guess what — you can coexist.”

JALEN BRUNSON CAREER NIGHT 🗣️ 48 PTS (career-high)

4 REB

9 AST

7 3PM

W pic.twitter.com/PK6km61gRN — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2023

Jalen Brunson has spent the vast majority of his NBA career thus far sharing the backcourt with a star guard, as he spent the first four years of his league tenure with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In such a role, the 26-year-old has only managed to thrive and posted phenomenal averages of 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep during his final season in the Lone Star State before landing with the Knicks last summer and, ultimately, went on to post a career-best campaign as a full-time lead guard.

Because of this, there certainly seems to be some serious validity behind Smith’s claims that a partnership between Brunson and Damian Lillard could work.

Knicks ‘Praying’ for Joel Embiid Trade Request

Though the ESPN personality suggests the Knicks should consider pursuing a Damian Lillard trade, Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter Keith Pompey suggests they may have their sights on another superstar.

During a July 22 appearance on Serious XM NBA Radio, the writer noted that New York is “praying” for reigning MVP Joel Embiid to request a trade.

“Leon Rose used to be his agent. Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while. And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping ahold of their first-round draft picks hoping, and praying that Joel Embiid asks out,” Pompey said. “I can see that absolutely happening.”

Pompey would go on to note that adding Joel Embiid to this Knicks rotation would have them “catapulted to one of the top teams in the east,” which is a hard notion to argue considering he’s a six-time All-Star who just posted stellar per-game averages of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.