ESPN Commentator Singles out RJ Barrett After Knicks Beat Heat in Game 5

Stephen A. Smith went after RJ Barrett after news of the New York Knicks swingman’s displeasure with his commentary reached him.

On the May 11 episode of the First Take, a day after Barrett scored 26 points to help the Knicks extend the Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Miami Heat to Game 6, Smith went off.

“Let me say this to you, to the New York Knicks, specifically RJ Barrett, but I’m quite sure a few others, word has gotten to me that you all have been complaining about me,” Smith said. “You have a problem with some of the things that I have said.”

Smith criticized Barrett at the start of the playoffs and suggested he should be benched after his poor play in Games 1 and 2 of the opening round against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barrett had bounced back since, averaging 22.5 points, five rebounds and three assists on 50/38/71 shooting split over his last eight games. He also clapped back at Smith after Game 3 of the Cleveland series.

Just three days ago, Smith also asked the Knicks to explore trading Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns after they lost Games 3 and 4 in Miami to trail 1-3 in the series. Randle overcame a 1-of-7 shooting in the first quarter of their Game 5 win to finish with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.

“I want to say this to the New York Knicks. I don’t give a damn, not even a little bit. I ain’t gonna lose a second of sleep over how you feel about what the hell I said,” Smith continued. “No matter who you talk to because I love the New York Knicks all my life. I’ve openly admitted on many occasions there are two teams I have no objectivity about — the Knicks and the Yankees. No objectivity. I am a fan first [but] it doesn’t stop me from giving my analysis and breaking down what I see. It hits me personally because even the great Spike Lee, there’s no one on this planet that roots for the New York Knicks more than me.”

Stephen A. Smith Explains Where He’s Coming From

Smith explained that while he’s critical of the Knicks when they play poorly, he’s still rooting for them.

“I don’t want RJ Barrett to fail,” Smith said. “Julius Randle, you played the first 77 games of the season. You didn’t miss a game. I appreciate and applaud your availability and how much you care, okay? But damn it! We, as New York Knick fans, have suffered for over 50 years.”

“Do you realize how much we love Clyde Frazier, even with those wild ass suits he’d be wearing and stuff like that which is his M.O.? We love and deify him because he’s the last representation of a championship we have. Do you understand how that feels? We have suffered, and I’m tired of players — these young whipper snappers [with their] breath smelling like Similac, wet behind the ears — who don’t understand that when we’re talking about you as New York Knick fans. We’ve suffered before you were even born. We want it bad,” Smith added.

The Knicks are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013 with a relatively young team. No player older than 28 is in their playoff rotation. And they are up against a Heat team that has been to the Eastern Conference Finals twice and the Finals once over the last four seasons.

“We’re not rooting against you,” Smith said. “We’re hurting because one [group] after another representing New York year after year can’t get it done. So I don’t care [what you say]. It’s not personal, but it is emotional. We’re not rooting against you. We’re rooting for you, and when you disappoint us, we’re going to react because that’s what pain is. So if you guys lose to Miami, I’m going to be hurt.”

Jimmy Butler Guarantees Game 6 Win for Miami

Despite their Game 5 win, the odds are still stacked against the Knicks.

More so after Jimmy Butler guaranteed a victory for the Heat in Game 6.

“If Spo [Miami coach Erik Spoelstra] tells me to play 40 minutes, I will be suited and booted and ready to do that,” Butler told reporters after the Game 5 loss. “And we’ll win.”

Butler was held to 19 points in Game 5, the fewest he’s scored in this playoffs.