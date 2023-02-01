Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tom Thibodeau & Julius Randle in Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks dropped a game in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was a game they had a chance to win.

In the closing seconds of regulation, Julius Randle drove against Anthony Davis for what would be the game-winning basket, but things didn’t work out. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wasn’t happy at all about the play call, and he immediately voiced his concerns on Twitter.

“You know what! I’m getting pretty sick & damn tired of [Tom Thibodeau] for the [New York Knicks] calling the number of Julius Randle,” he said. “What more does Jalen Brunson need to do to show that the damn ball needs to be in his hands for the final FG decision???”

This isn’t the first time Smith has torn into the Knicks, and it’s clear he’s starting to become just as frustrated as other fans have been all season long.

What could have been a win for the Knicks ended up being a frustrating loss for the team who needs all the help they can get going forward. This loss drops New York to 27-25 on the season, and they are now a full two games back of the sixth seed that would bring them out of the play-in tournament discussion.

Knicks Could Make a Trade

The February 9 trade deadline is fast approaching, and there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement around the league as of yet, but that can change in a hurry. The Knicks boast three candidates for a trade in Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose. Of the three, Reddish seems like he’s getting the most interest.

A Grayson Allen-Reddish swap has been floated by the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Knicks haven’t seemed to have bitten on the idea just yet.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have been offering wing Grayson Allen to multiple teams, per sources, for various players on the block, including Reddish,” said Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

Whatever the case might be with Reddish, it’s looking more and more likely his days with the Knicks are limited. Since the two sides didn’t agree to an extension before the season, Reddish will hit restricted free agency this offseason and there’s no reason to suspect the Knicks will work a deal out to bring him back.

That could be what ultimately prevents a trade from happening because teams won’t have to give up any assets if they go that route. On the other hand, a team looking to bring on Reddish’s services this season will miss out on that opportunity.

Are the Knicks Targeting Anybody?

As for a player the Knicks to bring in, there are some names who make sense for the team. OG Anunoby of the Raptors has been linked to New York, and there is reported interest there.

“The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. “New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources.”

New York does have a lot of first-round picks they can offer in a trade, and they might be more willing to part ways with some of them after missing out on a Donovan Mitchell trade due to their reluctance.