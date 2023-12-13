Knicks Make Roster Move in the Wake of Mitchell Robinson’s Injury

The New York Knicks have signed veteran center Taj Gibson, according to multiple reports, in the wake of Mitchell Robinson’s ankle surgery that will sidelined him for at least 8-10 weeks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Gibson’s signing.

The Knicks opened up a roster spot for Gibson after waiving shooting guard Dylan Windler, who plays for their G League Team. They will incur a $659,454 cap hit on the waiver, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Windler’s $2.1 million contract was set to become fully guaranteed on January 7.

Meanwhile, Gibson’s contract is a standard one-year deal, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

The 38-year-old Gibson last played for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Gibson, now the fourth-oldest active player in the league, is a longtime Tom Thibodeau favorite. The Brooklyn native played under Thibodeau in Chicago, Minnesota and in New York.

Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season for the Knicks. He will provide depth for the Knicks in both center and power forward positions.

Thibodeau will likely continue to start third-year center Jericho Sims to preserve Isaiah Hartenstein’s chemistry with the second unit.

Jericho Sims Gets His Chance

Sims got the spot start against the Raptors and acquitted himself with seven rebounds, two points and one assist in 21 minutes.

“He’s done it before. Every opportunity he has gotten he has already been ready for that opportunity,” Thibodeau said via New York Post. “Injuries are a part of the game, and that’s why you have a roster of 15. When one guy goes out, the next guy [has to] be ready to step in and get the job done. And that’s what I like about [Jericho].”

Sims averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 52 games, including 16 spot starts, last season.

Nets Loom as Knicks Rival for Donovan Mitchell

The Brooklyn Nets loom as a threat to the Knicks in their expected second attempt to bring Donovan Mitchell home.

“Everyone expects, and has expected, Donovan Mitchell to leave the Cavs in free agency. There’s conflicting belief about whether or not Mitchell has informed the Cavs of anything regarding his future. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported for months going on years that Mitchell will not re-sign with Cleveland. One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can’t get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done,” Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote on Tuesday, December 12.

The Knicks lost Mitchell to the Cavaliers after they refused to go all-in despite the All-Star guard’s wishes to come home to New York. Now, their inter-city rival posed a real threat to the Knicks to bring Mitchell home if things do not pan out in Cleveland.

The Nets have a total of nine first-round picks until 2029 — from the Durant, Irving and James Harden trades — to rival the Knicks’ eight tradable picks in a potential tug-of-war for Mitchell.