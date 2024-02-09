Knicks Sign Veteran Center With Injuries to Julius Randle and OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks are signing veteran Taj Gibson to a second 10-day contract, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and now Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) are all injured. It’s uncertain the extent of Hartenstein’s injury, but a backup big was needed.

Gibson, 38 years old, has appeared in 13 games for the Knicks this season. He’s playing 10.2 minutes per game, averaging 1.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. He’s mostly been used as an emergency, but can eat up minutes for the Knicks when needed. This second 10-day contract should have him doing just that.

He spoke about playing with the Knicks after their game on February 8 against the Dallas Mavericks.

“I’m 38 years old and I get to still lace them up and still get the respect from my counterparts. The crowd in New York City shows me a great respect”

"I'm 38 years old and I get to still lace them up and still get the respect from my counterparts. The crowd in New York City shows me a great respect" Taj Gibson says it "brings a tear" hearing the Knicks highly respect him pic.twitter.com/ZZLuG3jNDC — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 9, 2024

Tom Thibodeau also praised him for being who he is. Gibson has long been looked at as a true professional on and off the court throughout his career.

“I’m hopeful. Leon will look at everything and will always do what’s best for the team, but everyone in the organization loves him”

Tom Thibodeau was asked about Taj Gibson coming up on the end of his 10-day contract "I'm hopeful. Leon will look at everything and will always do what's best for the team, but everyone in the organization loves him" pic.twitter.com/erdKI69vgu — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 9, 2024

Julius Randle Injury Update

The latest injury report on Randle from the New York Knicks was that he would be reevaluated in two to three weeks. That update was given by the team on February 1, so we should hear something soon.

Randle has the All-Star break advantage here. While injuries are never a good thing, this is the best time to be injured. The All-Star break gives him a free week without missing any games, which is what the Knicks need after they had just eight players available against the Mavericks.

OG Anunoby Underwent Surgery

The injuries have piled up for the Knicks as Anunoby underwent a small procedure on his right elbow. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news, saying the following:

“BREAKING: New York Knicks F OG Anunoby had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow and will miss a minimum of three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Procedure is considered minor and he’s expected to resume basketball activities in three weeks.”

From what Wojnarowski writes, Anunoby is expected to miss at least three weeks for the New York Knicks.

Ian Begley of SNY wrote that the injuries to Anunoby played a factor in the team landing Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

“Told that uncertainty/concern around OG Anunoby injury has factored in to NYK’s deadline approach. Heard Anunoby had been making progress late last week but he’s missed games since then. NYK yesterday changed injury description from elbow inflammation to bone spur irritation.”

Despite the injuries, the Knicks have stepped up and will need to continue to do so. Signing Gibson to another 10-day contract doesn’t hurt the Knicks in any sort of capacity as he’s likely going to play a few minutes per night, if that. He brings veteran leadership and familiarity with the organization, leading it to be the easiest short-term solution.