New York Knicks Trade Target Isn’t Actively Being Traded by Pistons

The New York Knicks have been active in trade talks as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. Of the possible names, Bobby Marks has linked them to Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons.

However, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic now reports that the Pistons aren’t actively shopping either player.

“Lastly, in talking to people around the league, while Detroit may be more willing to part with veterans Bogdanović and Alec Burks than they were a year ago, the Pistons are not actively shopping either player, per league sources. Bogdanović has a team option for next season, and Burks will hit unrestricted free agency. Detroit appears more inclined to wait until the summer to make a decision on Bogdanović, whom they really value, unless a trade for a good first-round draft pick and a good player comes along. As for Burks, the Pistons believe they have a chance to retain the bucket-getting veteran this summer. But I get the sense that two really good second-round picks, at minimum, would cause Detroit to consider a move before the deadline.”

As Edwards, notes, however, the Pistons might be more willing to move these two compared to where they were last year.

The Knicks and Bojan Bogdanovic Have Been Linked

When Bobby Marks of ESPN linked the two, he made the point that the New York Knicks have an interest in the $20 million type of players.

“I know we all get caught up on those big-name guys, but those $20 million players, Bojan Bogdanovic… I understand that world, but listen, if you can go out and get a player that can help you and he’s under contract, you don’t have to sell him on free agency. You can go out and do it if it makes sense.”

Bogdanovic is a different player than Immanuel Quickley, who Bogdanovic would replace. However, he can score at a high level and that’s exactly what the Knicks need. On the season Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. The 34-year-old veteran can score 30-plus on any given night, evident in his recent game against the Charlotte Hornets where he scored 34 points with five three-pointers. Bojan Bogdanovic Asking Price

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the asking price for Bogdanovic is a bit high. If the Knicks do feel that Bogdanovic makes them better, moving a first-round pick doesn’t hurt them much. However, given he’s a below-average defender and isn’t expected to start, moving a first might not be what the Knicks want to do.

“The Detroit Pistons, owners of the NBA’s worst record and an 18-game losing streak, have expressed that it would take a large offer to acquire 20-point scorer Bojan Bogdanović, league sources said. The situation with Bogdanović is akin to the one with Jerami Grant from a couple of seasons ago, when Grant had two years remaining on his contract and Detroit held onto him despite its losing record. The Pistons eventually flipped Grant for a late first-round pick once the rangy forward was in the final year of his deal. ”