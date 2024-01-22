Contending Teams Showing Interest in Knicks Target and Former Duke Star

The New York Knicks could add another Duke University star after trading RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors. Reports indicate that the Knicks have an interest in AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks. The 20-year-old hasn’t played much this season, playing 11 fewer minutes than he did in his rookie season in 2022-23.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Knicks aren’t the only team showing interest in him.

“The assumption is that the Hawks will wait until the week of the deadline but move multiple players. Dejounte Murray is the headliner and considered to be the best player on the market; he’ll continue to have different teams putting offers in. Clint Capela is the contract the Hawks most want to move, as has been the case for almost a year now. DeAndre Hunter is considered available. The Knicks, Rockets, Bulls, and Mavericks are teams believed to be interested in buying low on second-year man AJ Griffin who has fallen out of the rotation.”

The Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks will all be in the mix for a playoff spot. Dallas could potentially win a championship if everything goes their way.

While the Knicks are the best team involved, that doesn’t necessarily help them, but it could. If the Rockets and Bulls don’t believe they’re in a position to sell, this leaves the Knicks and Mavericks as the only two teams showing interest.

Knicks Could Land Dejounte Murray and AJ Griffin

With the New York Knicks showing interest in both players, it would make sense if the calls between the Hawks and Knicks were about Griffin and Murray. A trade for Griffin and Murray for Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes works financially, according to Fanspo’s trade machine and cap manager.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports has reported the Knicks’ interest in Dejounte Murray on multiple occasions. As the deadline nears, that interest is expected to stay. However, it’s uncertain if the Knicks will be willing to move multiple assets to land Murray. If they can bring him and AJ Griffin in on the same deal, that could make them more willing to add certain draft capital and players.

“Murray has generated a substantial market during preliminary conversations around the league. The Hawks have been considered one of the more aggressive front offices this season, sources said, in terms of teams that have been willing to approach rival executives with actual trade concepts as opposed to general interest in specific players. And at this juncture, to varying degrees, the Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Murray over the coming days and weeks before Feb 8:”

Knicks Have Interest in Other Players

The New York Knicks have shown a wide variety of interest in other players as the deadline approaches. Rumors have indicated the Knicks are interested in a backup center, backup point guard, and a potential star.

Whether or not they get a deal done is one thing, but if these players become available, the Knicks are expected to do what they need to do to add them.