3 Teams Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Trade for Knicks Forward: Insider

The New York Knicks have found themselves constantly intertwined within the trade rumor mill throughout these early stages of the 2022-23 campaign and, according to recent rumblings, it seems as though they won’t be distancing themselves from it any time soon.

The latest trade-related chatter surfaced in a December 7 article penned by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, as he reported that Cam Reddish and his representatives are pursuing a trade out of the Big Apple.

Knicks and Cam Reddish’s reps working toward trade after team’s failure to find a role: source https://t.co/DsA6A9h408 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 7, 2022

These reports come just days after it was announced that the fourth-year forward would not be a part of Tom Thibodeau’s regular nine-man rotation for the foreseeable future which, even before Bondy’s article, was a situation that was being highly monitored by both fans and other media pundits.

In response to the coach’s recent decision, during a December 6 episode of “Begley’s Mailbag”, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley discussed Reddish’s future with the Knickerbockers, noting that it’s “very unclear” and even went on to mention that, between now and the February 9 NBA trade deadline, he believes the front office could find several suitors inquiring about his services.

“I would assume that the Knicks get calls from several teams on Reddish between now and the February trade deadline,” Begley said.

Begley would continue by noting that throughout his tenure in New York, Reddish has been viewed as an interesting trade target by many teams across the association, and listed three, in specific, who have “expressed interest.”

“Teams that have expressed interest in Reddish in the past since the trade to New York have included the Lakers, the Heat, and the Bucks,” Begley said.

Despite having a wildly inconsistent first four years in the NBA, one could make the case that Reddish is still an intriguing trade asset for opposing teams to look into acquiring, as he’s a recent lottery-selected talent still attached to his rookie-scale contract (though will be hitting restricted free agency this summer) and, measuring in at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he has both the size and raw skill set necessary to develop into a quality two-way wing.

At the very least, according to Begley, he’s done enough to catch the eye of three championship-hopeful teams.

Reddish Has Shown Flashes With Knicks

Though the initial start to his Knicks tenure last season was certainly rocky, as he averaged just 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds before being shelved after 15 games due to injury in 2021-22, Reddish has shown flashes of excellence during his year-two stint at the Mecca.

CAM REDDISH TIES IT pic.twitter.com/wph3wQl9bP — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 20, 2022

Through 20 contests played, the forward has oft found himself serving as a regular within the rotation, posting averages of 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds on 44.9% shooting from the field in 21.9 minutes per game.

Thanks to his impressive early-season production, by the time game nine rolled around Reddish, had earned a spot within the starting rotation for the Knicks, where he would go on to serve in such a role in eight straight games, the final four of which he averaged an impressive 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and just shy of a block on 53.5% shooting from the floor, before being sidelined with a groin injury for three straight outings.

Unfortunately, after a string of lackluster performances since his return to the hardwood on November 27 (has averaged just 5.0 points and 1.0 assists since) and due to the emergence of now-healthy second-year guard Quentin Grimes, the 23-year-old has been booted from the rotation for the immediate future and, as reported by Bondy, is now interested in a fresh start elsewhere.

Knicks Guard Sends Message Amid Rumors

Along with Cam Reddish, veteran guard Evan Fournier has been found ousted from Tom Thibodeau’s regular rotation this season while also being heavily linked to the trade rumor mill as well.

Throughout this whole process, Fournier has appeared rather upbeat, and, in a recent post on his personal Instagram account, he was found continuing to put a positive spin on the situation he currently finds himself in with the Knicks.

Currently amid an 11-game DNP streak, before being sidelined back on November 13 Fournier found himself taking part in what has been easily the worst season of his career, as he has been posting lackluster averages of 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 34.4% shooting from the field.