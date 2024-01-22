Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Sends Strong Message to Quentin Grimes Amid Trade Rumors

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau dropped a piece of advice to struggling Quentin Grimes amid trade rumors.

“This time of the year, I always say for every 100 trades to get talked about, one gets done,” Thibodeau said when asked if he had conversations with Grimes about the trade rumors. “That’s why I think you stick to your routine. You block out all the outside stuff. Know what’s in front of you and keep your focus there like basketball be your focus.”

“I think where we are today, the popularity of the game is so huge. You add in not only the media, but also social media, all different aspects and everyone talking about it. It’s a byproduct of the society we live in today, but don’t get caught up. Whether it’s praise, criticism or speculation, it doesn’t matter. The only thing that really matters is what you think and what we think. That’s it.”

Grimes had been demoted to the bench after he publicly griped over his lack of touches with the starting unit. Yet even after the departure of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, Grimes failed to recover lost ground. He has only scored 4 points on a combined 2 of 13 shooting in 19.5 minutes over his last two games.

Multiple reports indicated that the Knicks have been shopping Grimes around the league along with Evan Fournier.

Raptors’ Asking Price for Bruce Brown

The Knicks and Toronto Raptors’ newly acquired player, Bruce Brown, have a mutual interest.

But a Knicks trade for Brown will ultimately come down to its cost.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors have set a high price for the 6-foot-4 Brown in their bid to add more draft capital from the original Pascal Siakam trade.

“The Raptors’ asking price for teams interested in acquiring Bruce Brown has been described as a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum.

Toronto knows that a variety of contending teams are interested in Brown, noting his contributions to Denver’s title run last season, making the Raptors hopeful they can spark some robust bidding for a player with both championship pedigree and a team-friendly contract,” Stein wrote in his January 21 substack newsletter.

Brown was recently in town which ended with a Raptors’ 126-100 loss to the Knicks. Before the game, he openly shared why he believes he could seamlessly fit with the Knicks.

“I am a dog,” Brown told New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Tom Thibodeau] needs me to do.”

“Every time we play Thibs, I go up to him and shake his hand, just because of what he’s done,” Brown added. “Nothing but respect for Thibs.”

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley Get Knicks Video Tribute

Not all former Knicks players returned to Madison Square Garden serenaded with a loud ovation and a video tribute.

But RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley played key roles in turning the franchise around over the last three years.

It was only fitting they had theirs.

The Knicks honored the two former Knicks with a video tribute during the first timeout.

Appreciate all the moments RJ and Quick made at @TheGarden 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WNPaWaqZPn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 21, 2024

Barrett scored 20 points, but only five during the Knicks’ second-half breakaway, to lead the Raptors in a losing effort. Quickley finished with a double-double (12 points, 11 assists) but was also silent in the second half after a solid 8-point, 8-assist first-half performance.