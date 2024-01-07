Tom Thibodeau Has Encouraging Words About OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks came away with another win on January 6, taking down the Washington Wizards, 121-105. Not only was it another win for the streaking Knicks, but it was a blowout win. This team has played at a different level since they added OG Anunoby, a testament to the skillset the defensive-minded wing has.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau sounds ecstatic to have Anunoby on his team, speaking about his high-energy and physical play. Thibodeau had the following to say, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post:

“I think we have a good core that’s been together for a while now. So I think that can absorb people coming in and then a guy like OG is very serious,” Thibodeau said. “He wants to do well, and I think his mind is open. He plays incredibly hard on every possession, so even if it’s not perfect right now, it’s still gonna be good.”

Praise from Thibodeau isn’t common, as he’s regarded as a hard-nosed coach. He wants guys who play the right way and OG does exactly that.

OG Anunoby Is the Perfect Tom Thibodeau Player

Anunoby fits the bill with Thibodeau after playing with Nick Nurse in Toronto. Nurse has a similar philosophy to Thibodeau, both playing their players for long minutes. The two coaches play their key players more than most other coaches in the NBA.

Stefan Bondy reported more on what Thibodeau had to say about Anunoby, pointing to his toughness, hustle, and elite defensive skills.

“Your hustle can make up for a lot. And that’s really what he’s doing. And each day, he’ll get better and better and guys are starting to figure him out, as well. So that takes a little bit of time. But help where you can, hustle, be in passing lanes, get deflections, help out on the boards, play physical, run the floor, move without the ball. Those are things that he does great. And then as time goes on, he’ll find more places where he can get scoring opportunities, too.”

In his first four games with the Knicks, he’s not doing anything offensively that’s impressing most. His first game was his best offensive game, scoring 17 points. In the three games since, he’s scored less than 12 in all three. However, it’s what he’s doing on the defensive end to change the outcome of games that has Knicks fans and his coach loving the way he’s playing.

Knicks Players Enjoying Early Action With Anunoby

As Anunoby continues to play more with his new teammates, the Knicks have a chance to be a special team. They’ve played great basketball since the trade and should only continue to get better as they play more minutes together.

Jalen Brunson has been impressed with OG, saying the following to Fred Katz of The Athletic after the team’s win against the Chicago Bulls on January 3rd:

“I don’t know. The dude’s just a freak of nature. I’m watching the same thing you guys are watching. Just like, “Oh, wow! Mmm. OK.’”