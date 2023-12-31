Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Dishes on OG Anunoby Trade

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau patted team president Leon Rose on his back for acquiring OG Anunoby on Saturday in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

“Those things, they’re not easy,” Thibodeau told reporters before the Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers on the road a few hours after the trade. “But you’re looking at both the short term and long term and I think the one thing for me, having done Leon’s job is having the perspective of all that goes into it.”

Thibodeau also served as team president and head coach in a dual role for the Minnesota Timberwolves before he came to New York.

“And I think our front office did a great job,” Thibodeau continued. “They have to look at both short-term and long-term and how it fits in, what’s the best thing for the franchise and I think that they did that.”

Elite 3-and-D Player

The Knicks have coveted Anunoby since the last trade deadline. A 6-foot-7 All-Defensive forward with a 7’2 wingspan and a soft touch from deep is what they envisioned to be the perfect no. 3 behind their current top two stars.

“Every player has different strengths and weaknesses. And so, I think what OG has done and what he has shown, one he has positional size. Two, he can guard multiple positions. Three, he’s a terrific three-point shooter, so he can space the floor,” Thibodeau said.

“He’s also very good in transition, very good at finishing [around the rim]. And he’s young so he still has a lot of development left in his game.”

Anunoby at 26 is still entering his prime years.

The Knicks gave up a 24-year-old Sixth Man who wants to become a starter and get paid and a 23-year-old former no. 3 pick, who has yet to develop a consistent outside shot and has regressed as a defender.

The Throw-Ins

The Knicks also received Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn in the trade that also saw them giving up a 2024 second-round pick from Detroit.

Thibodeau is intrigued by the 6-foot-8 Achiuwa, who played high school basketball in New York and Newark.

“Precious gives us size and a very good rebounder, offensive rebounder. And it’s something want to take a look at,” Thibodeau said. “Malachi is a good young player as well.”

Achiuwa played for former Knicks player Anfernee Hardaway in Memphis as a one-and-done freshman. A consensus five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American, Achiuwa was the 20th overall selection of the Miami Heat in 2020. He was part of the Kyle Lowry trade in 2021.

Now, the Nigerian big man returns to New York averaging 5.4 rebounds, including 2.0 offensive rebounds per game. He will soak up the backup center and power forward minutes in the Knicks’ second unit.

Scott Perry Says Knicks Misused RJ Barrett

Former Knicks general manager Scott Perry alluded that his and now Barrett’s former team has misused the former no. 3 pick.

“I’m a real big fan of RJ Barrett, but I always thought he would be better at [shooting] guard position,” Perry said in his instant reaction to Saturday’s blockbuster trade on the Hoop Genius podcast. “They’ve been playing him at [small forward], and even some backup [power forward].”

Barrett averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists on a sub-par 42/34/72 shooting split in 297 games with the Knicks.