Tom Thibodeau Drops 1-Word Response to Ex-Knicks Coach Joining Division Rival

“Disgusting!”

That’s Tom Thibodeau‘s response in jest when asked to comment on the news that former New York Knicks coach and his mentor, Jeff Van Gundy, is joining their division rival Boston Celtics as a coaching consultant.

Then, turning serious, Thibodeau was happy for his friend.

“Obviously, he’s had a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things. We’re very close friends, obviously,” Thibodeau said via New York Post. “So, I’m happy for him because there are certain things that he’s looking for, and I think he was able to find them there. He’s not only a great coach. He’s a great person. So, whatever is next for him, I know he’ll be great at it. But I just want him to be happy and I think he will be.”

Thibodeau worked under Van Gundy in New York from 1996-2001 and later joined him in Houston from 2003 to 2007.

Interestingly, after they parted ways with the Rockets, Thibodeau joined the Celtics as their associate head coach, leading to their 2008 NBA title and breakthrough head coaching job with the Chicago Bulls.

Before Van Gundy joined the Celtics, he was in play as a potential fill-in for Clyde Frazier in the Knicks broadcast of their road games. The job eventually went to his former player and TV partner, Mark Jackson.

ESPN laid off Van Gundy and Jackson as part of the network’s cost-cutting moves this offseason.

Karl Anthony-Towns, Tom Thibodeau Bury Hatchet Years Ago

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns, one of the Knicks rumored trade targets, said there is no more animosity between him and Thibodeau, his former coach.

“Two men grown men got together and had a conversation,” Towns said via New York Post. “It was done. It was done years ago.”

In 2022, The Athletic reported that Towns pulled Thibodeau aside after one of the Timberwolves-Knicks games.

“I said, ‘I just want to let you know I forgive you.’ There’s no bad blood. One day, let’s just go get dinner. Let’s just chill. We don’t have to worry about the business side. Let’s just work on our relationship,” Towns told The Athletic then.

Towns had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists to help the Timberwolves beat the Knicks 121-112 in a preseason match over the weekend.

Bob Myers Praises Tom Thibodeau

Former Golden State Warriors general manager-turned-ESPN analyst Bob Myers was effusive in praising Thibodeau for piloting the Knicks to two playoff appearances over the last three seasons.

“One thing Thibodeau is great at is he will make sure that you’re getting the most of what you have,” Myers said in a conference call with reporters on Monday. “Some might say, well, of course, that’s obvious.”

“I think he’s one of the best in the league at getting the most out of his players and the most out of each regular season game,” he added. “He coaches every game like it’s a playoff game, and I think that works well in that market, that kind of effort.”

Under Thibodeau, Julius Randle became a two-time All-Star and All-NBA player. Jalen Brunson, a former second-round pick, also had a career season in his first year playing for Thibodeau last season as they won their first playoff series in 10 years.